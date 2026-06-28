While the UDF gears up for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the LDF has dropped hints that it will not back the move. Former minister and CPM State Committee member V Sivankutty on Sunday implied that the LDF would not support the move, describing the Congress-led front as the BJP's "B-team."

In a statement, Sivankutty said the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had plunged into administrative paralysis under the BJP's leadership. He cited widespread corruption, stalled welfare schemes, the worsening stray dog menace, and the failure of waste management and sanitation efforts as evidence of the civic body's deteriorating functioning.

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Stating that the LDF had consistently protested against the BJP's governance failures, Sivankutty alleged that the UDF was colluding with the BJP to undermine these efforts.

Calling the proposed no-confidence motion a "public farce," Sivankutty said the UDF was well aware that it lacked the numbers in the council to pass the motion. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has 101 councillors, including 50 from the BJP, 29 from the LDF, 19 from the UDF and two independents. To pass a no-confidence motion, the UDF would require the support of 34 councillors but is currently short by 15.

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He alleged that the move stemmed from an understanding between the BJP and the UDF to divert public attention from the Corporation's administrative collapse and weaken the LDF's ongoing protests. Sivankutty further claimed that the UDF had degenerated into the BJP's "B-team."

He also urged the state government to intervene urgently to end the administrative paralysis in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, adding that the LDF would intensify its protests against the BJP-led civic administration.

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Sivankutty's remarks come amid intensifying political drama at the Corporation, which began after a High Court order invalidated the oath of office taken by 20 BJP councillors following their victory in the 2025 local body elections.

Nineteen of the councillors retook their oath on June 24. However, Vazhottukonam councillor R Sugathan could not do so as he was in judicial custody after being arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Official records show that 19 criminal cases, including attempted murder, rioting and criminal intimidation, have been registered against him.

With Sugathan in jail and yet to be sworn in, the BJP-led NDA remains one seat short of the majority mark of 51 in the 101-member Corporation Council. The alliance currently retains its majority with the support of independent Pattoor councillor Radhakrishnan. The other independent councillor, Sudheesh Kumar of Poundukadavu, supports the LDF.

However, LDF councillors alleged that the latest swearing-in was carried out in violation of the rules. On June 25, they staged a protest by blocking the Mayor's chamber, triggering a scuffle in which 15 councillors, including Mayor V V Rajesh and Deputy Mayor P K Rajeswari Ashanath, were injured and hospitalised. The UDF, on the other hand, dismissed the confrontation as a farce staged for public consumption.

Following the incident, the UDF parliamentary party decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Corporation.