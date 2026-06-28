The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

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The IMD has forecast widespread rain or thundershowers across Kerala till July 3. Heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm is likely at isolated places on June 30 and from July 1 to July 3, while very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm is expected at isolated places on June Sunday and Monday.

According to the IMD, the ongoing weather is influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Telangana and neighbouring areas, another cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and an associated trough extending across central India.

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The weather agency has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places across the state till July 1.

For Monday, an orange alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad remain under a yellow alert. On June 30, yellow alerts are in place for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. On July 1, yellow alerts continue for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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Probable impacts due to heavy rain

The IMD has warned that the heavy rain could lead to poor visibility, traffic congestion, waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, uprooting of trees, damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and standing crops, as well as injuries from lightning.

People have been advised to avoid waterlogged areas, riverbanks and vulnerable structures, move to safer locations if necessary, follow traffic advisories, take shelter during thunderstorms and secure agricultural fields by supporting vegetable pandals and mulching crops to prevent soil erosion.

Coastal warning

A wind warning has also been issued for fishermen. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala coast till July 1.