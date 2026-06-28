The state government on Sunday appointed A Santhosh Kumar as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case relating to the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. He replaces Geena Kumari, who came under criticism after she did not oppose the bail plea of Harish Kumar, the ninth accused, in the case.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the government said Kumar was appointed under the powers conferred by sub-section (8) of Section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023), read with sub-rules (2), (3) and (4) of Rule 11 of the Kerala Government Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) and Conduct of Cases Rules, 1978. The appointment effectively replaces Geena Kumari as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

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The case pertains to the alleged assault on ED officials and police personnel during a raid at the residence of Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on May 27. The ED was conducting searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to CMRL involving Vijayan's daughter, Veena T. Following the incident, the police booked Harish Kumar, the ninth accused, along with around 300 identifiable persons, alleging that they had formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons.

The ED has maintained that the attack was premeditated and not spontaneous. The investigating officer told the court that statements of witnesses had been recorded and that most of the weapons allegedly used in the offence had been recovered.

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Harish Kumar was granted bail on Thursday after the Public Prosecutor representing the state did not oppose his bail plea. In the order, Sessions Judge Nazeera S observed that although the stick allegedly used in the offence had not yet been recovered, Public Prosecutor Geena Kumari submitted that Harish's continued detention was not necessary as the investigation had progressed substantially.

The court further observed that Harish's release on bail would not adversely affect the investigation. He was granted bail subject to conditions, including the execution of a bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties for an equal amount each to the satisfaction of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III, Thiruvananthapuram.