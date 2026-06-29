Kochi: The police team investigating the ₹18-crore hybrid ganja haul under ‘Operation Toofan’ has arrested another key member of the international drug syndicate. The arrested person has been identified as Aneesh (30), who allegedly handled the logistics of transporting high-grade hybrid ganja smuggled into the country from abroad.

Aneesh, a native of Puthananithara House, Kottappallam, Manjalloor, was taken into custody as part of the Special Investigation Team's ongoing probe into the international drug network. According to investigators, he played a key role in transporting consignments of hybrid ganja for the syndicate and had successfully carried out the operation on multiple occasions.

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As part of the investigation, the police also seized four vehicles allegedly used by the syndicate to transport the contraband from the airport. The vehicles had been concealed at different locations across the state in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The police said two of the seized vehicles belong to the alleged kingpin, Abu Thahir, while the other two were operated by another key accused, Harikrishnan.

The seized vehicles. Photo: Special arrangement

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Aneesh's arrest is the latest in a series of arrests made by the Special Investigation Team. Earlier, the team had arrested the alleged mastermind Abu Thahir (39) from Bengaluru following a coordinated operation. Harikrishnan (25), along with alleged syndicate members Presjith (40), Sreejesh (41) and Sanjay P (22), was also taken into custody from different parts of the state.

The investigation began after police seized 18 kilograms of hybrid ganja worth around ₹18 crore and arrested Ayush (39) and his wife Anika (30) last week from Perumbavoor. Their interrogation and the subsequent probe into the supply chain led investigators to Abu Thahir's network and eventually to Aneesh.

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The investigation is being carried out by an SIT constituted under the leadership of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief KS Sudarshan. The team comprises Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, Inspector L Anilkumar, Sub-Inspectors Asarif Shafeeq, Jojo George and Abdul Jaleel, Assistant Sub-Inspector MB Subair, Senior Civil Police Officers Ajith Mohan, Shijo Paul, Muhammed Shan and Jijumon, and Civil Police Officers Najmi, Fasil Basheer and MH Sudheer.

The police are continuing to examine the accused's bank transactions, travel records and digital footprints to identify additional members of the network, trace local distribution channels and locate financial assets linked to the drug syndicate.