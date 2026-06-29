Rain and thundershowers are likely to continue across Kerala till July 4 as the southwest monsoon has regained strength over the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, warning of very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm within the next 24 hours. The remaining districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad - are under a yellow alert, with rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm expected during the same period.

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Orange alert

June 30: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 1: Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow alert

June 30: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

July 1: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

July 2: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

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The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across Kerala and Lakshadweep till July 2.

Meanwhile, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over the Lakshadweep area till July 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during this period.

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Authorities have warned of waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transportation and electricity supply, while standing crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

The weather agency has further cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.