Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, ONV memorial, art exhibition on June 29
On Monday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a turf inauguration, memorial meetings, art exhibitions, and an International Anti-Drug Day observance.
On Monday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a turf inauguration, memorial meetings, art exhibitions, and an International Anti-Drug Day observance.
On Monday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a turf inauguration, memorial meetings, art exhibitions, and an International Anti-Drug Day observance.
Turf inauguration at Sreekaryam Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram; Sanal Philip memorial meeting at Kottayam Press Club Hall; painting and sculpture exhibition organised by Teacher Art at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery; International Anti-Drug Day observance led by Chelanur Excise Range Office at Chelanur AKKR Girls School, Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 29, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Sreekaryam Loyola School: Turf inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and V Muraleedharan MLA – 11:00 am.
- Poojappura Unninagar Residents Association Hall: Yoga Day celebration organised by Puram Vanitha Vedhi (Women's Forum) and Elders Forum, in collaboration with students from Vazhuthacaud Chinmaya Vidyalaya - 10:30 am.
- Press Club S S Ram Hall: Radio Shalabavani 'Vayana Vasantham' (Reading Spring) program – 3:00 pm.
- National Classic Books: Book launch at Ayyankali Hall (VJT Hall) by Premkumar – 5:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Press Club Hall: Sanal Philip Memorial Meeting – 10:30 am.
- Mount Carmel HS: Jersey Day. Sports and Games Club inauguration by Chandy Oommen MLA – 9:30 am. Teresa Dalima Corner 'Pothichoru' (packed meal) distribution – 10:00 am.
- Puthuppally Kuttanchirappady IPC Centre Hall: Fasting prayer and Revival Meeting led by Pastor Biju Abraham – 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Thammanam Vinodha Library Hall: ONV Memorial – 11:00 am & 6:30 pm.
- Marine Drive Helipad Ground: Mango Fest – 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Art Kochi's 'Sounds in Colours' group art exhibition – 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting and sculpture exhibition organised by Teacher Art (teachers' organisation) – 11:00 am. Valedictory function and award ceremony – 5:00 pm.
- General Hospital Tele Medicine Hall: Medicine and financial aid distribution by Jeevanraksha Charity and Service Society – 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Sweet Meat Street Khadi Gramadyog Emporium: Njattuvela Mela (Monsoon Festival) organised by Sarvodaya Sangham – 10:00 am.
- Chelanur AKKR Girls School: International Anti-Drug Day observance led by Chelanur Excise Range Office. Inauguration by Panchayat President M. Swapna – 11:00 am.
- Ashokapuram Chamber Bhavan: 'The Growth Shift' workshop led by Calicut Chamber of Commerce – 4:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Felicitation for R Jayanth Kumar, mentor of cultural organisations, and Himalayan car racer Henna Jayanth, organised by Vaarmukil Foundation, followed by a Mehfil (cultural gathering/musical evening) – 6:15 pm.
- Chakkumkadavu Makham Uroos: Majlis Noor (spiritual gathering) as part of the annual offering ceremony – 8:30 pm.