Turf inauguration at Sreekaryam Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram; Sanal Philip memorial meeting at Kottayam Press Club Hall; painting and sculpture exhibition organised by Teacher Art at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery; International Anti-Drug Day observance led by Chelanur Excise Range Office at Chelanur AKKR Girls School, Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 29, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Sreekaryam Loyola School : Turf inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and V Muraleedharan MLA – 11:00 am.

: Turf inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and V Muraleedharan MLA – 11:00 am. Poojappura Unninagar Residents Association Hall : Yoga Day celebration organised by Puram Vanitha Vedhi (Women's Forum) and Elders Forum, in collaboration with students from Vazhuthacaud Chinmaya Vidyalaya - 10:30 am.

: Yoga Day celebration organised by Puram Vanitha Vedhi (Women's Forum) and Elders Forum, in collaboration with students from Vazhuthacaud Chinmaya Vidyalaya - 10:30 am. Press Club S S Ram Hall: Radio Shalabavani 'Vayana Vasantham' (Reading Spring) program – 3:00 pm.

Radio Shalabavani 'Vayana Vasantham' (Reading Spring) program – 3:00 pm. National Classic Books: Book launch at Ayyankali Hall (VJT Hall) by Premkumar – 5:30 pm.

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Kottayam

Kottayam Press Club Hall: Sanal Philip Memorial Meeting – 10:30 am.

Sanal Philip Memorial Meeting – 10:30 am. Mount Carmel HS: Jersey Day. Sports and Games Club inauguration by Chandy Oommen MLA – 9:30 am. Teresa Dalima Corner 'Pothichoru' (packed meal) distribution – 10:00 am.

Jersey Day. Sports and Games Club inauguration by Chandy Oommen MLA – 9:30 am. Teresa Dalima Corner 'Pothichoru' (packed meal) distribution – 10:00 am. Puthuppally Kuttanchirappady IPC Centre Hall: Fasting prayer and Revival Meeting led by Pastor Biju Abraham – 10:00 am.

Kochi

Thammanam Vinodha Library Hall : ONV Memorial – 11:00 am & 6:30 pm.

: ONV Memorial – 11:00 am & 6:30 pm. Marine Drive Helipad Ground : Mango Fest – 11:00 am.

: Mango Fest – 11:00 am. Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery : Art Kochi's 'Sounds in Colours' group art exhibition – 11:00 am.

: Art Kochi's 'Sounds in Colours' group art exhibition – 11:00 am. Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery : Painting and sculpture exhibition organised by Teacher Art (teachers' organisation) – 11:00 am. Valedictory function and award ceremony – 5:00 pm.

Valedictory function and award ceremony – 5:00 pm. General Hospital Tele Medicine Hall: Medicine and financial aid distribution by Jeevanraksha Charity and Service Society – 11:00 am.

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Kozhikode