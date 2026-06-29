Malappuram: A Fast Track Special Court in Manjeri on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after allegedly luring her into a relationship.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹65,000 on the convict, Swalih V, of Kolambalam in Cheekode. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year and one month of rigorous imprisonment. The fine amount, if realised, will be paid to the survivor. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to consider awarding additional compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

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According to the prosecution, the accused befriended the girl through a mobile phone, gained her trust by pretending to be in love with her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between July 5 and July 20, 2024. The court found that he also trespassed into the girl's house towards the end of July 2024 and sexually assaulted her.

The accused was also found guilty of taking the minor to Kozhikode Beach on July 27 in 2024, and to Mini Ooty tourist destination in Kondotty on August 4, 2024.

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The verdict was delivered by Fast Track Special Court-II Judge Varun KS.

The case was registered and investigated by then Vazhakkad Station House Officer K Rajan Babu,

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During the trial, the prosecution examined 20 witnesses and produced 34 documents as evidence.

Following the conviction, the accused was shifted to Tavanur Central Prison to serve his sentence.