The Vigilance Court in Kollam has sentenced a former Block Development Officer (BDO) of the Pandalam Block and two project conveners to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case related to irregularities in the implementation of government development schemes between 2000 and 2005.

The convicted are former BDO K Vasudevan Nair, Y Shalu Khan and K Shivarajan. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each on the three accused. The verdict was delivered by Judge Dr Mohith.

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According to the prosecution, the accused failed to implement five development projects, including pond renovation and drinking water schemes. Instead, they fraudulently obtained 2,11,130 kg of rice earmarked for the projects from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns at Mavelikkara and Kollam. The rice was allegedly diverted and sold in the open market instead of being distributed to the intended beneficiaries, resulting in a loss of ₹13,08,999 to the state exchequer.

The Pathanamthitta Vigilance Unit registered the case under Sections 13(1)(c), 13(1)(d), read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was registered by then Vigilance DySP C P Gopakumar, while the investigation was carried out by Vigilance DySPs Reji Abraham and Hari Vidhyadharan, who later filed the charge sheet before the court.

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The court sentenced each of the accused to four years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Sections 13(1)(c) and 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. They were also awarded five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 120B read with Section 409 of the IPC, and another five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 409 read with Section 34 of the IPC.

The sentences together amount to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, with a total fine of ₹50,000 imposed on each convict.

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Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Siju Rajan appeared for the prosecution.