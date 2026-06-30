Artificial Intelligence-powered surveillance cameras on roads in Kerala did not bring down the number of road accidents, but there was a significant dip in accident fatalities, Transport Minister C P John told the assembly on Tuesday. The minister's statement backs his predecessor, Antony Raju, who had repeatedly claimed that road accidents, violations and deaths have plummeted since the introduction of AI cameras in Kerala in 2023.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had sternly opposed the LDF government's 'Safe Kerala' project using AI cameras, alleging irregularities and corruption in the project. In August 2025, the High Court had dismissed the writ petition filed by Chennithala and Satheesan, noting that the petition lacked merit and didn't meet the established legal threshold for judicial intervention in matters of official contracts.

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Minister John acknowledged in the assembly that the project significantly reduced the number of violations. According to his statement, there was a notable increase in two-wheeler drivers wearing helmets and passengers using seat belts. "Besides, the use of mobile phones during driving has reduced. Careless driving and jumping signals at junctions installed with AI cameras have dropped. Once discipline on roads improved, serious injuries and deaths from accidents also decreased. The provision of e-challans for violations negated unnecessary arguments between officials and drivers. The drivers have become more responsible and aware, knowing that they are being watched by AI cameras," the minister said.

As per the figures presented in the assembly, the number of road accidents increased from 48,068 in 2023 to 49,889 in 2025; however, fatalities dropped from 4,084 to 3,733 between 2023 and 2025. There has been a 6% increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

A total of 722 AI cameras have been installed on the road.

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The High Court recently directed the state government to release to KELTRON, the amount due to the SRIT for the installation and maintenance of AI cameras. SRIT said in its plea that it spent ₹151 crore including ₹6 crore deposit and incurred a monthly expenditure of ₹40 lakh for the maintenance of AI cameras. The court observed that there was inaction on the part of the state in releasing the amount due to the SRIT