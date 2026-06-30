Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to continue receiving widespread rain and thundershowers till July 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across the state till July 2.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm within 24 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, where heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm is expected during the same period.

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Yellow alert in districts

July 1: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 2: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 3: Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

The IMD has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala coast and over the Lakshadweep area till July 2, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Similar conditions are expected along the Karnataka coast till July 3. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain continued across Kerala on Monday, with the highest rainfall of 9 cm recorded at CIAL, Kochi, and Vaikom in Kottayam district.

The weather agency has cautioned that persistent rainfall may lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds could uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply, while standing crops nearing harvest may also suffer damage.

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Residents in landslide-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant. The IMD has also warned of lightning-related incidents and advised people to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow instructions issued by local authorities.