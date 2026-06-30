Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project at Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram; organising committee meeting for the National Poetry Festival at Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library in Kochi; 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition at Regional Science Centre in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Mascot Hotel: M P Padmanabhan Commemoration and Award Ceremony, with Ministers K Muraleedharan and C P John. 10:00 am.

M P Padmanabhan Commemoration and Award Ceremony, with Ministers K Muraleedharan and C P John. 10:00 am. Vazhuthacaud Cotton Hill School : Inauguration of the School-Level Awareness Program for Infectious Disease Prevention, by Ministers K Muraleedharan and N Shamsuddeen. 11:00 am.

: Inauguration of the School-Level Awareness Program for Infectious Disease Prevention, by Ministers K Muraleedharan and N Shamsuddeen. 11:00 am. Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village: Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 5:30 pm.

Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 5:30 pm. Kowdiar Udaya Palace Convention Centre: Kerala State Excise Officers Association State Conference, with Minister M Liju. 10:30 am.

Kerala State Excise Officers Association State Conference, with Minister M Liju. 10:30 am. Pulimood Kesari Hall: Thanal Kootam Society for Cultural Heritage presents a Training Session on Heritage Information, with Minister P C Vishnunath. 4:00 pm.

Thanal Kootam Society for Cultural Heritage presents a Training Session on Heritage Information, with Minister P C Vishnunath. 4:00 pm. Ayyankali Hall: Secular Education Convention, with CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam. 4:00 pm.

Secular Education Convention, with CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam. 4:00 pm. Palayam LIC Agents Organisation Central Committee Office : Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Conference Welcome Committee Formation. 5:00 pm.

: Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Conference Welcome Committee Formation. 5:00 pm. Palayam Vivekananda Cultural Centre : Free Yoga, Meditation, and Personality Development Class. 6:30 pm.

: Free Yoga, Meditation, and Personality Development Class. 6:30 pm. Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation: 'Paridhi' Book Discussion. 5:00 pm.

'Paridhi' Book Discussion. 5:00 pm. Kaniyapuram Pallinada Kappikada Junction: Commemoration of Naseema Kabeer, former State President of Vanitha League and former Panchayat Vice President. Attended by Minister V E Abdul Ghafoor and MLA Remya Haridas. 5:00 pm.

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Kottayam

YMCA Pulickalkavala: Vazhoor Panchayat Ward 1 Grama Sabha (Village Assembly). 11:00 am.

Vazhoor Panchayat Ward 1 Grama Sabha (Village Assembly). 11:00 am. Samridhi Farmer Producer organisation: Njatuvella Market and Farmers' Meet. Inaugurated by Panchayat President Jessy Philip. 10:30 am.

Njatuvella Market and Farmers' Meet. Inaugurated by Panchayat President Jessy Philip. 10:30 am. Pampady Teachers Bank Auditorium: KSSPA Puthuppally Constituency Workshop. Inaugurated by T Vinayadas.

Kochi

Kakkanad District Panchayat Hall : Free Mechanical Artificial Hand Distribution Camp, jointly organised by District Panchayat, Rotary District 3205, and Rotary Club of Kalamassery. Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 9:00 am.

: Free Mechanical Artificial Hand Distribution Camp, jointly organised by District Panchayat, Rotary District 3205, and Rotary Club of Kalamassery. Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 9:00 am. Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital: Liver Disease Detection Camp. 9:00 am.

Liver Disease Detection Camp. 9:00 am. Ernakulam Town Hall : Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders & Industrialists Coordination Committee) District Office Bearers Election. 11:00 am.

: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders & Industrialists Coordination Committee) District Office Bearers Election. 11:00 am. Durbar Hall Art Gallery : 'Sounds of Colours' Group Art Exhibition, organised by Art Kochi. 11:00 am.

: 'Sounds of Colours' Group Art Exhibition, organised by Art Kochi. 11:00 am. Kacheripady Gandhibhavan : Inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra (Elderly Friends Centre) by Gandhi Peace Foundation and Family Get-together. Inaugurated by Justices K. Sukumaran and P.K. Shamsuddeen. 4:00 pm.

: Inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra (Elderly Friends Centre) by Gandhi Peace Foundation and Family Get-together. Inaugurated by Justices K. Sukumaran and P.K. Shamsuddeen. 4:00 pm. MG Road Prabodha Bhavan : Discussion on the book 'Adam Nee Evideyaakunnu' (Adam, Where Are You?' authored by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Book presentation by Prof T M Mathew. 4:30 pm.

: Discussion on the book 'Adam Nee Evideyaakunnu' (Adam, Where Are You?' authored by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Book presentation by Prof T M Mathew. 4:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library : Organising Committee Meeting for the National Poetry Festival, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the poems 'Maninadham,' 'Ramanan,' and 'Mampazham.' Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 5:00 pm.

: Organising Committee Meeting for the National Poetry Festival, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the poems 'Maninadham,' 'Ramanan,' and 'Mampazham.' Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 5:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre : 'Aazhchavattam' – Cultural programs by members of the Edappally Senior Citizens Forum. 5:30 pm.

: 'Aazhchavattam' – Cultural programs by members of the Edappally Senior Citizens Forum. 5:30 pm. Ernakulam TDM Hall : Monthly program organised by BEAM, an art and cultural organisation of bank employees, in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam. Featuring 'Aloshi Sings.' 6:30 pm.

: Monthly program organised by BEAM, an art and cultural organisation of bank employees, in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam. Featuring 'Aloshi Sings.' 6:30 pm. Thammanam Vinoda Library: Reading Fortnight. Changampuzha Commemoration. 6:30 pm.

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Kozhikode