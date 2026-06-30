Kochi: A man who attended a recent meeting, where Kannur MP and senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran was the chief guest, to express solidarity with the Kerala government's anti-narcotics campaign, ‘Operation Toofan’ two weeks ago in Kochi, has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a brutal hammer attack on an elderly man during a drunken brawl at a Mattancherry bar. The incident has reignited the controversy over the participation of alleged history-sheeters and gang members at the meeting, with Sudhakaran facing questions even from within his party.

The attack took place around 2.30 pm on Monday at a bar in Mattancherry. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Mattancherry police, a verbal altercation broke out between local resident Shemeer and two others named Shibu and Shihab, who were drinking at the bar. Interestingly, Shibu, the main accused, was an attendee at the meeting in which Sudhakaran was the main guest to extend his solidarity with ‘Operation Toofan’ anti-narcotic campaign.

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The police said the argument quickly turned violent. Shibu allegedly grabbed Shemeer by the neck, pulled out a hammer concealed on his person and repeatedly struck him on the head and face. Shihab allegedly joined the assault by punching, kicking and pushing the victim.

CCTV visuals at the bar, which have surfaced now, showed Shemeer trying to re-enter the bar after initially fleeing. He was allegedly attacked again, with Shibu repeatedly hitting him on the head with the hammer while Shihab shoved him to the floor. The assault left the victim with critical, life-threatening injuries.

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The Kochi police arrested both accused and booked them on charges including attempt to murder, alleging they acted with common intention.

Shibu's arrest has added a fresh dimension to the row surrounding the anti-drug solidarity meeting held in Kochi nearly two weeks ago, where Sudhakaran was the chief guest. The programme had drawn criticism after several alleged history-sheeters, gang affiliates and persons with criminal backgrounds were seen attending it. Shibu was also seen seated in the front row while the MP addressed the gathering.

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The event had triggered criticism from both political opponents and within the Congress. The arrest of one of the meeting’s attendees in a violent bar assault just days after he publicly joined a gathering backing the state's anti-drug campaign has given fresh ammunition to critics, who argue that the incident reinforces concerns over the presence of alleged criminal elements at the event.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) had distanced itself from commenting on the programme, saying it had no prior knowledge of the meeting and had no connection with those who organised it.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala too has now said that the meeting attended by Sudhakaran has no connection with the official campaign being carried out by the state government.