Kozhikode: A school van driver in Kuttyadi in the district died after suffering a medical emergency while transporting students, but not before ensuring their safety by bringing the vehicle to a secure stop.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (51), a native of Ayiranipoyil in Adukkath near Kuttyadi. The incident occurred on Monday evening while he was driving students from Ideal School, Kuttiady, towards the Velam area.

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As the van reached Vazhayilmukku in Cherukunnu, Anil Kumar reportedly experienced severe physical discomfort. "Despite his condition, Anilkumar remained composed and safely pulled the vehicle over to the roadside, preventing any possibility of an accident. He then alerted local residents and used his mobile phone to inform the school authorities about the situation. A team from school immediately arrived at the scene with an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital. However, despite medical efforts, his life could not be saved," said an official of the school.

Anil Kumar's remarkable presence of mind prevented what could have been a devastating tragedy. He safely pulled the van to the roadside, ensuring every student on board remained unharmed, he added.

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Later, another driver from the school took charge of the van and safely dropped all the students at their respective homes.

Anil Kumar had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related illness. He is survived by his wife, Nisha and their daughter, Parvana.