Malappuram: Four people were arrested in two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted by the police in Malappuram district, leading to the seizure of more than 316 grams of MDMA, two cars and ₹5 lakh in suspected drug proceeds.

In Pookkottumpadam near Nilambur, police seized 62.14 grams of MDMA and arrested three accused. The arrests were made during a vehicle inspection carried out by the police team led by Vandur Sub-Inspector Vishnu, along with the Nilambur DANSAF team, on the Amarambalam South–Puthiyakalam Road.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Siraj, a native of Mampad, Mikhayel Varghese, a native of Thrippanachi, and Mohammed Rashid, a native of Kondotty. The Tata Altroz car used by the accused was also taken into police custody.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the MDMA had been brought from Bengaluru for sale and personal use. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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In the second incident, which took place on Wednesday, the DANSAF team led by Kondotty ASP Karthik Balakumar, along with a tram of Areekode Police, arrested Abdul Nasar K P, a native of Mundamparambu, after recovering 3.460 grams of MDMA from his possession during a raid at Kizhisseri Mundamparambu.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that more MDMA was concealed at his residence. A subsequent search at his house in Pothumkundu near Mundamparambu led to the recovery of an additional 250.37 grams of MDMA hidden in two packets beneath a bed in the bedroom. Police also seized ₹5 lakh in cash kept in a cupboard, suspecting it to be proceeds from drug trafficking. The car used by the accused was also seized. A case has been registered against Abdul Nasar under the NDPS Act.