Chengannur: A group of engineering students has developed a smart anti-dog watch to help pedestrians walk without fear of stray-dog attacks.

Named SENS-K9, the wristwatch-like device can be activated instantly at the press of a button during emergencies. Once activated, it emits high-frequency ultrasonic waves that deter aggressive dogs, pushing them to a safe distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device was developed by final-year Electronics and Communication Engineering students of St Thomas College of Engineering and Technology in Chengannur, namely Blesson Mathew Wilson, B Binson, M Praveen Kumar, Savio Joy and R Sreerag.

The device also features vibration alerts, LED indicators and a real-time clock display. The students are looking to further enhance the device with AI-based dog detection, bark-triggered automatic activation, and GPS location sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project, which has already received an Indian patent, was completed under the guidance of the Head of the Department, Dr Tintu Mary John.