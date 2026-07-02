As Kerala continues to receive spells of scattered rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts on Thursday. The weather agency has forecast that the rainy conditions are likely to persist until July 7.

The IMD has placed the northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod under a yellow alert on Thursday.

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On Friday, the yellow alert will be extended to Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram, in addition to Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

On Saturday, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam will also be brought under a yellow alert, along with Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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By Sunday, only Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will remain under a yellow alert.

The IMD has also forecast rain and thunderstorms across most parts of Kerala until July 7, prompting it to issue thunderstorm, heavy rainfall and fishermen warnings across the state until Saturday. A heavy rainfall warning will remain in effect from Monday through Wednesday.

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Authorities have warned of waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply, while standing crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

The weather agency has further cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.