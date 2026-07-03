Kozhikode: The Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Friday granted bail to DYFI leader Jithin Bhaskar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged fabrication and circulation of the fake ‘Kafir Screenshot’ during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadakara.

Jithin Bhaskar, a DYFI Block Committee member and CPM Thuruthi Local Committee member, was arrested two weeks ago after being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. His arrest followed the questioning of CPM local leader Ribesh Ramakrishnan, who reportedly told investigators that Jithin had shared the controversial screenshot in a CPM workers’ WhatsApp group named “Vadakara Squad,” of which he was allegedly the administrator.

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During the bail hearing, Jithin informed the court that he would cooperate fully with the investigation while contending that the case was the result of a political conspiracy. The prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing that his release could lead to the destruction of evidence. The defence countered that the case was politically motivated and pointed out that Jithin had already spent two days in judicial custody and two days in SIT custody.

According to the SIT, its investigation has concluded that Jithin himself created the fabricated screenshot. Investigators also suspect that he reset his mobile phone after creating the image in an attempt to erase digital evidence.

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The controversy dates back to the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp message surfaced on social media in the Vadakara constituency. The message was falsely attributed to Muhammad Kasim P, Kozhikode district secretary of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF).

The fabricated message read: “Shafi is a pious young man who offers namaz five times a day, while the other is a non-Muslim ‘Kafir’ woman candidate. Whom should we vote for? Let us think.”

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The message referred to the electoral contest between CPM candidate KK Shailaja and Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who went on to win the Vadakara seat by a margin of 1,14,506 votes.

During the election campaign, the screenshot was widely circulated by Left leaders and supporters through Facebook posts and WhatsApp groups associated with the CPM and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Its circulation triggered allegations of communal polarisation and hate propaganda, intensifying political tensions in the constituency.

Following the controversy, CPM leader P Bhaskaran Master filed a complaint with the Vadakara police, leading to the registration of a case against Muhammad Kasim. However, Kasim and the MSF leadership denied any involvement and demanded a comprehensive probe to identify those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated content. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also alleged that the conspiracy had been orchestrated by the CPM.

A preliminary police investigation reportedly found that Muhammad Kasim had no role in the creation or circulation of the screenshot. A report later submitted before the Kerala High Court is understood to have indicated the involvement of pro-Left cyber groups in spreading the fabricated content. Despite these findings, the police later closed the case, citing a lack of evidence.

The investigation was reopened after the UDF government assumed office. Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla sought a fresh probe from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, following which the case was handed over to the SIT for further investigation.