State-level two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, state-ranking table tennis tournament in Kochi; 'Goal - The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thycaud SHSRC : State-level two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in the animal husbandry sector. 10:00 am.

: State-level two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in the animal husbandry sector. 10:00 am. Pattom Mundassery Hall : K Damodaran Commemoration, hosted by the Mundassery Memorial Library and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Cultural Study Centre. 5:30 pm.

: K Damodaran Commemoration, hosted by the Mundassery Memorial Library and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Cultural Study Centre. 5:30 pm. Puliyanampurath : Congress Valiyavila Mandalam to lead a 'Spray Gun War' campaign against the spread of infectious diseases. 7:30 pm.

: Congress Valiyavila Mandalam to lead a 'Spray Gun War' campaign against the spread of infectious diseases. 7:30 pm. Press Club : Book launch of ‘Maranjirunna Sathyam’ (The Hidden Truth) by Francis Lyons. 2:30 pm.

: Book launch of ‘Maranjirunna Sathyam’ (The Hidden Truth) by Francis Lyons. 2:30 pm. Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery : Samanwayam Degree Show. 10:00 am.

: Samanwayam Degree Show. 10:00 am. Museum Auditorium : 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am.

: 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am. Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre : Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program, featuring the play 'Koodu'. 6:00 pm.

: Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program, featuring the play 'Koodu'. 6:00 pm. Punnan Road St. Peter's Jacobite Syrian Cathedral : United Christian Movement's 'Aikya St. Thomas Day' observance, inaugurated by Minister C P John. 6:00 pm.

: United Christian Movement's 'Aikya St. Thomas Day' observance, inaugurated by Minister C P John. 6:00 pm. Mandapam near Agrashala Ganapathy Temple, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple : Ekaha Narayaneeya Yagnam. 5:30 pm.

: Ekaha Narayaneeya Yagnam. 5:30 pm. Vanchiyoor Mauve Art Gallery : Art exhibition and book launch by Dr. Boban Rameshan. Distinguished guests include K. Jayakumar, Lisy Jacob, Neerada Suresh, and Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar. 5:00 pm.

: Art exhibition and book launch by Dr. Boban Rameshan. Distinguished guests include K. Jayakumar, Lisy Jacob, Neerada Suresh, and Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar. 5:00 pm. Hyatt Regency: CREDAI State Conference, inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 9:45 am.

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Kochi

St Albert's College: Inauguration of ‘Schola Brevis 2026’ by Minister Roji M. John and Dr. Antony Valungal, Auxiliary Bishop of Varapuzha Archdiocese. 9:00 am.

Inauguration of ‘Schola Brevis 2026’ by Minister Roji M. John and Dr. Antony Valungal, Auxiliary Bishop of Varapuzha Archdiocese. 9:00 am. Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre, Prakash Padukone Sky Court : State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, inaugurated by Venu Rajamani. 10:00 am.

: State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, inaugurated by Venu Rajamani. 10:00 am. Kakkanad Mount St. Thomas Church : Syro-Malabar Church Day observance and conference. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Ministers Sunny Joseph, Mons Joseph, and Roji M. John, along with Chief Whip Apu John Joseph, will attend. 11:00 am.

: Syro-Malabar Church Day observance and conference. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Ministers Sunny Joseph, Mons Joseph, and Roji M. John, along with Chief Whip Apu John Joseph, will attend. 11:00 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Gopi Vasantham' dance performances, presented by the Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadass (Dance Connoisseurs' Forum). 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Sweet Meat Street Khadi Gramodyog Emporium : Njattuvela Mela (traditional agricultural season fair). 10:00 am.

: Njattuvela Mela (traditional agricultural season fair). 10:00 am. Regional Science Centre : 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am.

: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am. Chelanur AKKR School Bus Stop vicinity : MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to inaugurate the AKKR School gate and the newly renovated bus waiting shed. 10:00 am.

: MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to inaugurate the AKKR School gate and the newly renovated bus waiting shed. 10:00 am. Chelanur AKKR School Jubilee Hall : Felicitation ceremony for AKKR Girls Higher Secondary School students who achieved full A+ grades in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations. MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to attend. 10:30 am.

: Felicitation ceremony for AKKR Girls Higher Secondary School students who achieved full A+ grades in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations. MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to attend. 10:30 am. East Hill V K Krishna Menon Art Gallery and Museum : MLA K Jayanth to inaugurate the OISCA Butterfly Garden, a project by OISCA International Calicut Women's Chapter. 11:00 am.

: MLA K Jayanth to inaugurate the OISCA Butterfly Garden, a project by OISCA International Calicut Women's Chapter. 11:00 am. Shikshak Sadan : K Damodaran Commemoration, organized by the Kerala State Library Council. Tamil litterateur Aathavan Deetchanya and writer B.M. Suhara will be among the speakers. 3:00 pm.

: K Damodaran Commemoration, organized by the Kerala State Library Council. Tamil litterateur Aathavan Deetchanya and writer B.M. Suhara will be among the speakers. 3:00 pm. DCC Oommen Chandy Hall : Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to inaugurate the A. Sujanapal Commemoration and present the Sujanapal Literature Award to Sudha Menon. 3:00 pm.

: Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to inaugurate the A. Sujanapal Commemoration and present the Sujanapal Literature Award to Sudha Menon. 3:00 pm. Town Hall: 'Saanthanorma', an A Santhakumar Commemoration, to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadashivan. The event will also feature an award presentation to Gopinath Kozhikode, with NADAK State Secretary J Shailaja as a dignitary. 5:00 pm. This will be followed by 'Eesweequel 2', a play by the Thiruvananthapuram APT Theatre Group, at 7:00 pm.

'Saanthanorma', an A Santhakumar Commemoration, to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadashivan. The event will also feature an award presentation to Gopinath Kozhikode, with NADAK State Secretary J Shailaja as a dignitary. 5:00 pm. This will be followed by 'Eesweequel 2', a play by the Thiruvananthapuram APT Theatre Group, at 7:00 pm. Thiruthiyad Devisahayam Reading Room and Library Hall: As part of the Reading Fortnight observance, an event featuring K Damodaran Commemoration and a book discussion on K. Damodaran's 'Paattabaakki', led by C Sasindran. 5:00 pm.

As part of the Reading Fortnight observance, an event featuring K Damodaran Commemoration and a book discussion on K. Damodaran's 'Paattabaakki', led by C Sasindran. 5:00 pm. Aduvarakkal Thazham Al Manar Islahi Centre : Fiqh study class by Abdul Qayyum Punnassery. 7:00 pm.

: Fiqh study class by Abdul Qayyum Punnassery. 7:00 pm. Puthiyapalam: As part of the People's Committee's Football World Cup big screen screening, Natanashree Kalakshetra will present 'Nritha Samanwayam' (A Classic Dance Sculpture Stage Show). 8:00 pm.

As part of the People's Committee's Football World Cup big screen screening, Natanashree Kalakshetra will present 'Nritha Samanwayam' (A Classic Dance Sculpture Stage Show). 8:00 pm. Kolayithazham Kairali Reading Room: Commemoration of K Damodaran and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. 11:30 am.