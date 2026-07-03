Kozhikode: A 47-year-old Malayali woman was killed after a portion of her home collapsed in Mumbai following heavy rainfall.

According to Rabiya's relatives, a native of Changaroth near Perambra in Kozhikode, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a section of the wall of the house where the family was living in the Palghar area collapsed due to heavy rain. Rabiya died on the spot after the wall fell on her.

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Her husband, Muhammed Shabeer, sustained minor injuries in the incident. The couple has been living in Mumbai for the past 26 years along with their two children, Alfiya and Irfan. Shabeer works as a taxi driver in the city.

"The family informed us about the accident on Wednesday evening, soon after it happened. Rabiya died instantly when the wall collapsed on her. Shabeer escaped with minor injuries, while their two children were outside the house at the time and were unharmed," said Musthafa, a relative of the deceased.

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Rabiya's mortal remains were brought to her native village in Changaroth early on Friday morning. Her burial was held at Panthirikara Town Juma Masjid, where family members, relatives and local residents paid their final respects.