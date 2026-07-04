Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for 11 districts on Saturday, warning of heavy showers and the possibility of weather-related disruptions.

The yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 12 cm, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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Amid the continuing rain, the Thrissur district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

District Collector Shikha Surendran IAS issued the order based on reports received from various taluks and the prevailing weather conditions, citing student safety as the primary concern. The holiday applies to all government, aided and unaided schools, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres and professional colleges across the district.

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However, scheduled public examinations and interviews will be held as planned and are not covered by the holiday order.

The IMD warned that heavy rainfall could lead to widespread disruption across the state. Waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility are likely to affect traffic, while low-lying areas and riverbanks may experience flooding.

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The weather agency also cautioned that strong winds and heavy rain could uproot trees, disrupting power supply, and cause partial damage to houses and huts. It warned of an increased risk of landslides and landslips in vulnerable areas, while loose and unsecured structures along the coastline could also be affected. The adverse weather may also pose risks to people and livestock.

High-wave warning

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves ranging from 2.9 metres to 3.5 metres and the possibility of sea incursion along parts of Kerala's northern coast until 11.30 pm on Sunday, July 5.

The warning covers the following coastal stretches:

Kozhikode: Chombala Fishing Harbour to Ramanattukara

Kannur: Valapattanam to New Mahe

Kasaragod: Kunjathur to Kottakunnu

INCOIS has advised fisherfolk and residents living along these coastal areas to exercise extreme caution.