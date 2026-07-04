Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will launch a 24x7 state-level helpline for senior citizens, establish district ageing cells and roll out a series of welfare initiatives for the elderly and persons with disabilities as part of its 100-day action plan.

State Fisheries and Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor said on Saturday that the initiatives are part of development and welfare projects worth ₹468 crore to be implemented by departments under his ministry.

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According to a statement, the Social Justice Department has earmarked ₹37.2 crore for the programme.

The government will also establish a Directorate for Elderly Welfare and district-level offices, besides constituting a state-level governing council headed by the Chief Minister and a technical advisory committee. Elders' facilitation desks will be set up in all local self-government institutions.

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As part of the initiative, the government will conduct a baseline survey of senior citizens, prepare vulnerability and workforce registries, introduce certification for elderly-friendly government offices and healthcare institutions, and launch a dementia-friendly Kerala programme.

The action plan also includes neighbourhood support networks through Kudumbashree, intergenerational engagement programmes, accessibility projects for persons with disabilities, respite homes, and a statewide survey on the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

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The Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation will provide free three-wheelers and financial assistance to entrepreneurs with disabilities for purchasing vehicles.

Beyond the social welfare initiatives, the government will implement projects worth ₹396.15 crore through the Harbour Engineering Department and ₹35 crore through the Fisheries Department.

The fisheries package includes the construction of new fish markets, cold storage facilities, fisheries infrastructure, housing projects for coastal residents and e-mobility support for women fish vendors. The Harbour Engineering Department will undertake the completion and commissioning of several harbour modernisation and coastal infrastructure projects across the state.

The minister directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects during a review meeting, the statement added.