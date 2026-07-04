Ilaiyaraaja @ 50 'Sangeetha Perumkanavu' in Thiruvananthapuram; Free eye treatment camp organised jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital in Kollam; musical concert by Sangeethika Music in Kochi; literary discussion at Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, Travancore International Convention Centre : International Co-operative Day celebrations and award distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, and M Liju to attend. 10:00 am.

: International Co-operative Day celebrations and award distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, and M Liju to attend. 10:00 am. Hotel Hyatt Regency : CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am.

: CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am. Press Club PCS Hal l: AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am.

l: AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am. Press Club TNG Hall : National Human Rights Forum Dr B R ambedkar Award distribution. 10:00 am.

: National Human Rights Forum Dr B R ambedkar Award distribution. 10:00 am. Press Club PC Hall: Ilaiyaraaja @ 50 'Sangeetha Perumkanavu' (Grand Musical Dream). 4:00 pm.

Ilaiyaraaja @ 50 'Sangeetha Perumkanavu' (Grand Musical Dream). 4:00 pm. Museum Auditorium : 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am.

: 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am. Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery : 'Samanwayam' (Synthesis) degree show by BFA students. 10:00 am.

: 'Samanwayam' (Synthesis) degree show by BFA students. 10:00 am. Vanchiyoor Road Mauve Art Gallery : Exhibition of paintings by Dr Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am.

: Exhibition of paintings by Dr Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am. Pachalloor Kumili Channaruvilakom Bala Ganapathy Temple: Annual Pongala Koduthi Utsavam. Pongala offering at 11:30 am.

Jagathy Ulloor Smarakam: Book launch of 'Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya' written by V Prabhakaran Nair. 5:00 pm.

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Kollam

Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe : Inauguration of 'Mithayi Theruvu' (Sweet Street) art show for children. Minister Bindu Krishna to inaugurate. 3:00 pm.

: Inauguration of 'Mithayi Theruvu' (Sweet Street) art show for children. Minister Bindu Krishna to inaugurate. 3:00 pm. Kollam Plus Club Hall: Book launches by S Al Sabith and S Shuaib. 10:00 am.

Book launches by S Al Sabith and S Shuaib. 10:00 am. Kollam CSI Balabhavan Hall: Free eye treatment camp organised jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital. 9:00 am.

Kottayam

Taluk Office Conference Hall : Kottayam Taluk Development Committee meeting. 10:30 am.

: Kottayam Taluk Development Committee meeting. 10:30 am. KPS Menon Hall : Launch of food products by Tyse Farmer Producer Company, Velloor. Minister T. Siddique to attend. Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am.

: Launch of food products by Tyse Farmer Producer Company, Velloor. Minister T. Siddique to attend. Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am. YMCA : Agricultural fair organised by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof. Dr Elizabeth Joseph, Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm.

: Agricultural fair organised by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof. Dr Elizabeth Joseph, Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm. Star Junction Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium : R Shankar Cultural Forum to organise Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day commemoration and felicitation for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 3:30 pm.

: R Shankar Cultural Forum to organise Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day commemoration and felicitation for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 3:30 pm. Press Club Hal l: P R Devadas commemoration meeting. 4:00 pm.

l: P R Devadas commemoration meeting. 4:00 pm. Manjanam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall : Mandiram Hospital Day celebrations and inauguration of a new Orthopedic Operation Theatre. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend. Prayer room to be inaugurated by Justice K T Thomas. 9:30 am.

: Mandiram Hospital Day celebrations and inauguration of a new Orthopedic Operation Theatre. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend. Prayer room to be inaugurated by Justice K T Thomas. 9:30 am. CAA Gardens: Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association to host a reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 5:00 pm.

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Kochi

Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre : All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am.

: All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am. Kaloor IMA House: Rotary Club of Cochin Global Installation Ceremony. 7:00 pm.

Rotary Club of Cochin Global Installation Ceremony. 7:00 pm. Theosophical Society, Pallimukku : Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.

: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm. Ponnurunni Grameenavayanasala : V Sambasivan commemoration. Writer M K Sasindran to deliver the memorial address. 6:30 pm.

: V Sambasivan commemoration. Writer M K Sasindran to deliver the memorial address. 6:30 pm. Advaithaprachar Sabha Hall, near Palarivattom Flyover : Save Kerala Movement workers' meeting. 4:45 pm.

: Save Kerala Movement workers' meeting. 4:45 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Musical concert by Sangeethika Music Club. 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Gokulam Public School : Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am.

: Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am. Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School: Basheer Remembrance. 9:00 am.

Basheer Remembrance. 9:00 am. Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall : 'Sahithya Vicharam' (Literary Discussion) led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am.

: 'Sahithya Vicharam' (Literary Discussion) led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am. Mithayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium : Njatuvella Mela. 10:00 am.

: Njatuvella Mela. 10:00 am. Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am.

'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am. Taluk Conference Hall : Disaster management training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am.

: Disaster management training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am. Nalanda : The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank to host Co-operative Day celebrations and the inauguration of colour-coded bin distribution as part of the Sahakarana Harithabhavanam scheme. K Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 1:30 pm.

: The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank to host Co-operative Day celebrations and the inauguration of colour-coded bin distribution as part of the Sahakarana Harithabhavanam scheme. K Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 1:30 pm. DCC Auditorium : KPCC Vichar Vibhag to organise a workshop and reception for MLAs. Inauguration by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm.

: KPCC Vichar Vibhag to organise a workshop and reception for MLAs. Inauguration by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm. Chelavoor Calicut City Bank Auditorium : Moozhikkal Nirmman Charitable Society to host 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Talent Meet) and felicitate senior citizens who have crossed seventy. K. Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 4:00 pm.

: Moozhikkal Nirmman Charitable Society to host 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Talent Meet) and felicitate senior citizens who have crossed seventy. K. Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 4:00 pm. Indianess Academy Gandhi Hall : Indianess Academy to lead 'Basheer Smriti' (Basheer Remembrance) and discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm.

: Indianess Academy to lead 'Basheer Smriti' (Basheer Remembrance) and discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm. Kaladithazham Darshanam Cultural Forum : Reading Fortnight observance and Basheer memorial lecture by writer Salmi Sathyarthi. 5:00 pm.

: Reading Fortnight observance and Basheer memorial lecture by writer Salmi Sathyarthi. 5:00 pm. Hyson Heritage : Calicut Management Association to host a Management Summit on "Traffic Control and Urban Transit". 6:00 pm.

: Calicut Management Association to host a Management Summit on "Traffic Control and Urban Transit". 6:00 pm. Chelanur Panchayat Hall : Panchayat to felicitate students who achieved A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations. Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu to attend. 2:30 pm.

: Panchayat to felicitate students who achieved A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations. Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu to attend. 2:30 pm. Govindapuram Library Hall: Reading Fortnight observance and K Damodaran commemoration. P K Prakashan to speak. 5:00 pm.