The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹40 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of the family of Ananthu Vijayan, a schoolboy who died in Nilambur, Malappuram, after being electrocuted by an illegally laid live wire allegedly used to ward off wild animals.

According to the government order, financial assistance has been sanctioned for Ananthu's father, Suresh A, and his three brothers, Balakrishnan, Ayyappan and Vijayan, to rehabilitate their four families. Each family will receive ₹10 lakh to purchase land and construct a house, or buy a house with land, away from their present disaster-prone location.

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The incident occurred in June 2025. Ananthu, also known as Jithu, a Class 10 student of Christ King Higher Secondary School, Manimooli, died after tripping over an electrified wire stretched a few inches above a shallow stream while on a nighttime fishing trip with his four cousins. The five children belonged to four brothers.

Following the incident, police arrested a local resident, Vineesh, on the grounds that he had illegally drawn power from overhead power lines to electrify the wire trap. He was booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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The current government order states that the four families live in Vellakkatta in Vazhikkadavu, a remote settlement surrounded by water on three sides and bordering the forest. During the monsoon, they are often forced to move to relief camps due to flooding, landslide risks, and frequent wild-animal incursions. Poor road connectivity has also made access to education, employment and essential services difficult.

A joint inspection by the District Geologist, Forest Department and other officials found that the houses are located on the floodplain of the Chattippara stream, a tributary of the Chaliyar River, making the area vulnerable to annual flooding that frequently cuts it off from the outside world. The site also falls within a flood-prone zone identified by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) and a low landslide hazard zone mapped by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The inspection further noted that the settlement lies just 600 metres from a forest area, leaving residents vulnerable to frequent human-wildlife conflict, while inadequate road access forces them to depend on a forest department road for transportation.

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Based on the Malappuram district collector's recommendation, the government approved the rehabilitation of the four families. The Revenue (Disaster Relief Fund) Department has been directed to release the ₹40 lakh through the district collector for disbursement to the beneficiaries