The Kerala State Lottery Department on Sunday announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-62 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.

The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

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Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MO 454496

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MX 478816

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MU 817770

Fourth prize: ₹5000

2048, 2104, 2308, 2426, 2955, 6151, 6354, 6669, 6941, 7143, 7340, 7354, 7794, 8102, 8268, 8608, 8633, 9472, 9493

Fifth prize: ₹2000

3493, 3504, 3922, 4525, 5503, 5775

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0569, 1181, 1206, 2249, 2501, 3285, 3387, 4107, 4214, 4408, 4562, 5054, 5836, 6911, 6918, 7046, 7050, 7377, 7523, 7565, 7836, 7944, 8968, 9424, 9524

Seventh prize: ₹500

0128, 0297, 0351, 0463, 0502, 0742, 0808, 0913, 0991, 1100, 1156, 1253, 1257, 1402, 1798, 1938, 1982, 2099, 2210, 2373, 2643, 3054, 3254, 3565, 3580, 3594, 3846, 4100, 4157, 4220, 4381, 4460, 4581, 5001, 5498, 5560, 5651, 5708, 5747, 5994, 6190, 6244, 6487, 6539, 6760, 6767, 6786, 6854, 6945, 6995, 7014, 7080, 7146, 7148, 7271, 7335, 7795, 7898, 8125, 8357, 8397, 8547, 8775, 8924, 8961, 8967, 9274, 9552, 9555, 9570, 9587, 9773, 9869, 9952, 9972, 9990

