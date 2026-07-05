Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-62 result today 05/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MO 454496 for | Check complete list
Kerala Lottery's Samrudhi SM-62 draw results were announced, with prizes including a ₹1 crore first prize.
Kerala Lottery's Samrudhi SM-62 draw results were announced, with prizes including a ₹1 crore first prize.
Kerala Lottery's Samrudhi SM-62 draw results were announced, with prizes including a ₹1 crore first prize.
The Kerala State Lottery Department on Sunday announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-62 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MO 454496
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MX 478816
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MU 817770
Fourth prize: ₹5000
2048, 2104, 2308, 2426, 2955, 6151, 6354, 6669, 6941, 7143, 7340, 7354, 7794, 8102, 8268, 8608, 8633, 9472, 9493
Fifth prize: ₹2000
3493, 3504, 3922, 4525, 5503, 5775
Sixth prize: ₹1000
0569, 1181, 1206, 2249, 2501, 3285, 3387, 4107, 4214, 4408, 4562, 5054, 5836, 6911, 6918, 7046, 7050, 7377, 7523, 7565, 7836, 7944, 8968, 9424, 9524
Seventh prize: ₹500
0128, 0297, 0351, 0463, 0502, 0742, 0808, 0913, 0991, 1100, 1156, 1253, 1257, 1402, 1798, 1938, 1982, 2099, 2210, 2373, 2643, 3054, 3254, 3565, 3580, 3594, 3846, 4100, 4157, 4220, 4381, 4460, 4581, 5001, 5498, 5560, 5651, 5708, 5747, 5994, 6190, 6244, 6487, 6539, 6760, 6767, 6786, 6854, 6945, 6995, 7014, 7080, 7146, 7148, 7271, 7335, 7795, 7898, 8125, 8357, 8397, 8547, 8775, 8924, 8961, 8967, 9274, 9552, 9555, 9570, 9587, 9773, 9869, 9952, 9972, 9990