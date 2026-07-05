Malappuram: In a display of internal dissent, the Malappuram district committee of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has passed a resolution criticising the party's ministers over the appointment of personal staff.

The resolution alleges that the ministers ignored transparency in making appointments and acted unilaterally by selecting individuals of their choice. It also claims that a party-appointed subcommittee constituted to streamline the recruitment process was effectively sidelined.

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According to the resolution, recommendations submitted by feeder organisations, including the MSF, were overlooked. It further alleges that party workers who actively participated in protests, faced police action and imprisonment during the last decade, were deliberately excluded from consideration.

The MSF also accused the ministers of reappointing individuals who had previously held such positions while ignoring several dedicated party and student activists. It alleged that some of those appointed lacked political commitment and loyalty to the party.

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The resolution stresses that the MSF should have adequate representation in the personal staff of Muslim League ministers and urges the party leadership to intervene in what it describes as arbitrary appointments.

Earlier, a group of MSF leaders had come forward criticising the part leadership. A social media post by MSF state leader Ashar Perumukku, who shared a photo of MSF state vice president Firoz Pallath as a Swiggy delivery executive, had triggered a wide debate about the due recognition for the committed party workers, inside the party.