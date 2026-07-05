Thiruvananthapuram: Aryanad police on Sunday arrested a youth, Yadhu Krishnan (23), on charges of assaulting Station House Officer Devarajan C.

The accused, a native of Uzhamalaykkal, is said to have trespassed into the Aryanad police station compound carrying a bottle of liquor and damaged a police jeep, breaking its mirror and wireless antenna, causing losses estimated at ₹15,000 around 10 pm on Saturday.

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Inspector Devarajan, who was off duty and resting in the police quarters, was informed of the incident by personnel on duty and later traced Krishnan to a nearby government hospital.

A police team, including Devarajan, reached the hospital. On seeing them, Krishnan ran into a doctor’s cabin, where he allegedly abused the officers and issued threats against the inspector.

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When questioned, Krishnan picked up a steel stool used by patients and struck the inspector on the head, causing injuries that required six stitches.

Krishnan has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, including Section 329(3) (criminal trespass and unlawful entry offences), 296(b) (obscene acts or abusive language in public causing annoyance), 324(3) (mischief causing damage to property), 351(1) (criminal intimidation including threats of injury or death), 118(1) for (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 121(2) for (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from discharging official duties).

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There are reports that Krishnan was mentally unstable. However, the police is yet to confirm this.