Malappuram: As the four-member expert committee appointed by the Kerala government prepares to submit its recommendations on the proposed High-Speed Rail project within days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has strongly advocated for the project and urged the government to entrust its execution to the corporation.

In a detailed response to queries raised by the expert committee, DMRC's regional office in Ponnani stated that the Kerala government lacks the technical expertise and experience required to implement a project of such complexity. The corporation recommended that the design, construction and commissioning of the High-Speed Rail corridor be awarded to DMRC on a turnkey basis, similar to the model adopted for the Kochi Metro.

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DMRC assured the government that it has the capability to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe—or even ahead of schedule—without any cost overruns.

The corporation also highlighted several advantages of the proposed rail corridor. According to the letter, the line can seamlessly integrate with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited's (NHSRCL) proposed cross-country high-speed rail network, enhancing regional and national connectivity.

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The project is estimated to cost around ₹57,000 crore, translating to approximately ₹120.5 crore per kilometre, with the final completion cost expected to remain below ₹60,000 crore.

DMRC said the corridor is designed to carry up to 2.28 lakh passengers daily. Since the entire alignment is proposed to be elevated, land acquisition is expected to face minimal public resistance. The line will connect all four international airports in Kerala while also providing rail access to regions that currently lack railway connectivity.

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The corporation further claimed that the project would significantly reduce road accidents by shifting a substantial share of passenger traffic to rail. It also noted that the system's energy requirements would be met entirely through captive solar power, reducing operational and maintenance costs to nearly two-thirds of those of a conventional railway line.

According to DMRC, the proposed funding pattern and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model are acceptable to the state government, while the technology proposed has already been tested and proven in India.

The letter added that the project has a Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of 8.09 per cent and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 20.01 per cent. The construction period is estimated at five years.