Kannur: The body of a three-year-old boy, who was swept away while playing in a stream with his mother and relatives, was found on Monday morning after an overnight search.

The victim, Mohammed Najman, was the son of P T P Jabir and Ameera of Koranpeedika near Taliparamba. His body was recovered from the Poomangalam stream, a short distance downstream from near the Kodileri bridge, where he went missing on Sunday evening.

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Najman was playing with family members when he was caught in the current and swept away, police said, adding that local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search soon after the incident and continued efforts until around 8 pm, but the child could not be found.

The search resumed on Monday morning, leading to the recovery of his body.

Ameera and her children had visited her father, K P Immar's house at Thazhe Chorukkala in Kurumathur panchayat on Sunday. Later, about eight members of the family, including women and children, walked around 2km to the Poomangalam stream for a bath.

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According to relatives, a 13-year-old boy was the first to be swept away by the current. Those present managed to rescue him, but in the commotion, Najman was also carried away by the fast-flowing water.

Najman is survived by his parents and sister Naja.