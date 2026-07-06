Malappuram: Anyone entering the Malappuram Civil Station is likely to be reminded of the iconic scene from the Malayalam film Lelam, in which Suresh Gopi's character reels off the names of one villain after another. Here, however, the lineup consists not of villains but of rusting government vehicles that have long outlived their service.

Dozens of unusable government vehicles have been lying abandoned inside the Civil Station for years as departments await the completion of auction and disposal procedures. Scattered across the premises are Tata Sumos, Toyota Qualises, Jeeps and Maruti Esteems that once once clocked thousands of kilometres in government service but now stand rusting under the sun and rain.

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The collection also includes road rollers and ambulances, including an old ambulance from the Wandoor Government Taluk Hospital, a mobile agricultural clinic operated by the Agriculture Department and Jeeps belonging to the Excise Department. Left abandoned for years, the vehicles have become a breeding ground for rats and reptiles.

The growing pile of vehicles reflects delays in implementing the State government's policy to scrap vehicles after 15 years of service; many remain abandoned because they were not disposed of as planned.

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Most of the abandoned vehicles in the collection here belong to the Health Department. Department officials said the scrapping process is under way and that departmental inspections have been completed after reports were submitted at the district level. However, since the auction process must be carried out by the Directorate of Health Services, there is no clarity on when the vehicles will finally be removed. Despite directions from the District Collector to clear the premises, little progress has been made.

"The government's scrap policy has rendered many of these vehicles unfit for use. Five vehicles have already been auctioned and removed, while the process of disposing of the remaining ones is under way," said Dr V Vinod, District Medical Officer.