Exhibition of paintings by Dr Boban Rameshan in Thiruvananthapuram; free eye treatment camp in Kollam; agricultural fair organised by the National Farmers Federation in Kottayam; All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Kochi; remembrance of Basheer in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, Travancore International Convention Centre : International Co-operative Day Celebration, Award Distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, M. Liju present. 10:00 am

: International Co-operative Day Celebration, Award Distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, M. Liju present. 10:00 am Hotel Hyatt Regency : CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am

: CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am Press Club PCS Hall : AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am

: AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am Press Club TNG Hall : National Human Rights Forum Dr. B.R. ambedkar Award Distribution. 10:00 am

: National Human Rights Forum Dr. B.R. ambedkar Award Distribution. 10:00 am Press Club PC Hall : Ilaiyaraaja@50: A Grand Musical Extravaganza. 4:00 pm

: Ilaiyaraaja@50: A Grand Musical Extravaganza. 4:00 pm Museum Auditorium : 'Kaadu' (The Forest) Art Exhibition by Artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am

: 'Kaadu' (The Forest) Art Exhibition by Artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery : BFA Students' Degree Show 'Samanwayam' (Harmony). 10:00 am

: BFA Students' Degree Show 'Samanwayam' (Harmony). 10:00 am Vanchiyoor Road Mauve Art Gallery : Exhibition of Paintings by Dr. Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am

: Exhibition of Paintings by Dr. Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am Pachalloor Kumili Channaruvilakom Bala Ganapathy Temple : Annual Pongala Koduthi Festival. Pongala offering at 11:30 am.

: Annual Pongala Koduthi Festival. Pongala offering at 11:30 am. Jagathy Ulloor Memorial: Book Launch of 'Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya' authored by V. Prabhakaran Nair. 5:00 pm

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Kollam

Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe : Inauguration of 'Mithai Theruvu' (Sweet Street) Art Show for Children, by Minister Bindu Krishna. 3:00 pm

: Inauguration of 'Mithai Theruvu' (Sweet Street) Art Show for Children, by Minister Bindu Krishna. 3:00 pm Kollam Press Club Hall : Book Launch of works by S. Al Sabith and S. Shuaib. 10:00 am

: Book Launch of works by S. Al Sabith and S. Shuaib. 10:00 am Kollam CSI Balabhavan Hall: Free Eye Treatment Camp organized jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital. 9:00 am

Kottayam

Taluk Office Conference Hall : Kottayam Taluk Development Committee Meeting. 10:30 am

: Kottayam Taluk Development Committee Meeting. 10:30 am KPS Menon Hall : Launch of food products by TIES Farmer Producer Company, Vellur (by Minister T. Siddique, implied). Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am

: Launch of food products by TIES Farmer Producer Company, Vellur (by Minister T. Siddique, implied). Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am YMCA : Agricultural Fair organized by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-Added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof Dr. Elizabeth Joseph of Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm

: Agricultural Fair organized by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-Added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof Dr. Elizabeth Joseph of Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm Star Junction Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium : Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day Observance and felicitation to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, organized by R. Shankar Samskarika Vedi. 3:30 pm

: Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day Observance and felicitation to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, organized by R. Shankar Samskarika Vedi. 3:30 pm Press Club Hall : P R Devadas Commemoration Meeting. 4:00 pm

: P R Devadas Commemoration Meeting. 4:00 pm Managanam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall : Mandiram Hospital Day Celebration and Inauguration of the new Orthopedic Operation Theatre by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Inauguration of the Prayer Room by Justice K.T. Thomas. 9:30 am

: Mandiram Hospital Day Celebration and Inauguration of the new Orthopedic Operation Theatre by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Inauguration of the Prayer Room by Justice K.T. Thomas. 9:30 am CAA Gardens : Reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association. 5:00 pm

: Reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association. 5:00 pm Puthuppally Kuttanchirappady IPC Centre Hall: Fasting Prayer and Revival Meeting by Pastor R R Thomas. 10:00 am

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Kochi

Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre : All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am

: All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am Kaloor IMA House : Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Cochin Global. 7:00 pm

: Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Cochin Global. 7:00 pm Theosophical Society, Pallimukku : Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm

: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm Ponnurunni Grameenavayanashala (Rural Library) : V Sambasivan Commemoration. Speaker: Literary figure M K Sasindran. 6:30 pm

: V Sambasivan Commemoration. Speaker: Literary figure M K Sasindran. 6:30 pm Adwaitha Prachar Sabha Hall near Palarivattom Overbridge : Save Kerala Movement Workers' Meeting. 4:45 pm

: Save Kerala Movement Workers' Meeting. 4:45 pm St. Thomas Malankara Syriac Catholic Church : Dukrono Feast of St. Thomas Apostle – Feast message, evening prayer, feast procession, blessing, and offerings. 5:15 pm

: Dukrono Feast of St. Thomas Apostle – Feast message, evening prayer, feast procession, blessing, and offerings. 5:15 pm Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Ganamela (Musical Concert) by Sangeethika Music Club. 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

Civil Station Pallippattu Ayyappa Temple : Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam, featuring Velinezhi Harikrishnan. 6:00 pm

: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam, featuring Velinezhi Harikrishnan. 6:00 pm Gokulam Public School : Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am

: Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School : Basheer Smarana (Commemoration of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer). 9:00 am

: Basheer Smarana (Commemoration of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer). 9:00 am Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall : Literary Discussion led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am

: Literary Discussion led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium : Njattuvela Mela (Monsoon Fair). 10:00 am

: Njattuvela Mela (Monsoon Fair). 10:00 am Regional Science Centre : 'Goal - Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. 10:00 am

: 'Goal - Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. 10:00 am Taluk Conference Hall : Disaster Management Training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am

: Disaster Management Training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am Nalanda : Co-operative Day Celebration led by The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank, and Inauguration of Colour-Coded Bin Distribution as part of the Co-operative Harithabhavanam Project by MLA K. Jayanth. 1:30 pm

: Co-operative Day Celebration led by The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank, and Inauguration of Colour-Coded Bin Distribution as part of the Co-operative Harithabhavanam Project by MLA K. Jayanth. 1:30 pm DCC Auditorium : Workshop and Reception for MLAs led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag, inaugurated by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm

: Workshop and Reception for MLAs led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag, inaugurated by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm Chelavoor Calicut City Bank Auditorium : Mozhikkal Nirmán Charitable Society Prathibha Sangamam (Talent Meet), Felicitation to Senior Citizens who have crossed seventy years of age, inaugurated by MLA K. Jayanth. 4:00 pm

: Mozhikkal Nirmán Charitable Society Prathibha Sangamam (Talent Meet), Felicitation to Senior Citizens who have crossed seventy years of age, inaugurated by MLA K. Jayanth. 4:00 pm Indianes Academy Gandhi Hall : Basheer Smriti (Remembrance of Basheer) led by Indianes Academy, featuring a discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm

: Basheer Smriti (Remembrance of Basheer) led by Indianes Academy, featuring a discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm Kaladithazam Darshanam Samskarika Vedi : Reading Fortnight Observance, with a Basheer Commemorative Address by writer Salmi Satyarthi. 5:00 pm

: Reading Fortnight Observance, with a Basheer Commemorative Address by writer Salmi Satyarthi. 5:00 pm Hyson Heritage : Management Summit led by Calicut Management Association, on Traffic Control and Urban Commuting. 6:00 pm

: Management Summit led by Calicut Management Association, on Traffic Control and Urban Commuting. 6:00 pm Chelanur Panchayat Hall : Panchayat's Felicitation to students who scored A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, by Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu. 2:30 pm

: Panchayat's Felicitation to students who scored A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, by Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu. 2:30 pm Govindapuram Library Hall: Reading Fortnight Observance, K. Damodaran Commemoration by P K Prakashan. 5:00 pm