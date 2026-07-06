Key events in Kerala today: Musical programme, book launch, exhibition on football, mark July 6
Kerala hosted a range of events on Monday, including art exhibitions, eye treatment camps, agricultural fairs, and sports tournaments, as well as cultural commemorations.
Kerala hosted a range of events on Monday, including art exhibitions, eye treatment camps, agricultural fairs, and sports tournaments, as well as cultural commemorations.
Kerala hosted a range of events on Monday, including art exhibitions, eye treatment camps, agricultural fairs, and sports tournaments, as well as cultural commemorations.
Exhibition of paintings by Dr Boban Rameshan in Thiruvananthapuram; free eye treatment camp in Kollam; agricultural fair organised by the National Farmers Federation in Kottayam; All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Kochi; remembrance of Basheer in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, July 6, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, Travancore International Convention Centre: International Co-operative Day Celebration, Award Distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, M. Liju present. 10:00 am
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am
- Press Club TNG Hall: National Human Rights Forum Dr. B.R. ambedkar Award Distribution. 10:00 am
- Press Club PC Hall: Ilaiyaraaja@50: A Grand Musical Extravaganza. 4:00 pm
- Museum Auditorium: 'Kaadu' (The Forest) Art Exhibition by Artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery: BFA Students' Degree Show 'Samanwayam' (Harmony). 10:00 am
- Vanchiyoor Road Mauve Art Gallery: Exhibition of Paintings by Dr. Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am
- Pachalloor Kumili Channaruvilakom Bala Ganapathy Temple: Annual Pongala Koduthi Festival. Pongala offering at 11:30 am.
- Jagathy Ulloor Memorial: Book Launch of 'Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya' authored by V. Prabhakaran Nair. 5:00 pm
Kollam
- Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Inauguration of 'Mithai Theruvu' (Sweet Street) Art Show for Children, by Minister Bindu Krishna. 3:00 pm
- Kollam Press Club Hall: Book Launch of works by S. Al Sabith and S. Shuaib. 10:00 am
- Kollam CSI Balabhavan Hall: Free Eye Treatment Camp organized jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital. 9:00 am
Kottayam
- Taluk Office Conference Hall: Kottayam Taluk Development Committee Meeting. 10:30 am
- KPS Menon Hall: Launch of food products by TIES Farmer Producer Company, Vellur (by Minister T. Siddique, implied). Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am
- YMCA: Agricultural Fair organized by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-Added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof Dr. Elizabeth Joseph of Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm
- Star Junction Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium: Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day Observance and felicitation to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, organized by R. Shankar Samskarika Vedi. 3:30 pm
- Press Club Hall: P R Devadas Commemoration Meeting. 4:00 pm
- Managanam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall: Mandiram Hospital Day Celebration and Inauguration of the new Orthopedic Operation Theatre by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Inauguration of the Prayer Room by Justice K.T. Thomas. 9:30 am
- CAA Gardens: Reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan by Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association. 5:00 pm
- Puthuppally Kuttanchirappady IPC Centre Hall: Fasting Prayer and Revival Meeting by Pastor R R Thomas. 10:00 am
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am
- Kaloor IMA House: Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Cochin Global. 7:00 pm
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm
- Ponnurunni Grameenavayanashala (Rural Library): V Sambasivan Commemoration. Speaker: Literary figure M K Sasindran. 6:30 pm
- Adwaitha Prachar Sabha Hall near Palarivattom Overbridge: Save Kerala Movement Workers' Meeting. 4:45 pm
- St. Thomas Malankara Syriac Catholic Church: Dukrono Feast of St. Thomas Apostle – Feast message, evening prayer, feast procession, blessing, and offerings. 5:15 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Ganamela (Musical Concert) by Sangeethika Music Club. 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Civil Station Pallippattu Ayyappa Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam, featuring Velinezhi Harikrishnan. 6:00 pm
- Gokulam Public School: Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am
- Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School: Basheer Smarana (Commemoration of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer). 9:00 am
- Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall: Literary Discussion led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am
- Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Njattuvela Mela (Monsoon Fair). 10:00 am
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal - Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. 10:00 am
- Taluk Conference Hall: Disaster Management Training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am
- Nalanda: Co-operative Day Celebration led by The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank, and Inauguration of Colour-Coded Bin Distribution as part of the Co-operative Harithabhavanam Project by MLA K. Jayanth. 1:30 pm
- DCC Auditorium: Workshop and Reception for MLAs led by KPCC Vichar Vibhag, inaugurated by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm
- Chelavoor Calicut City Bank Auditorium: Mozhikkal Nirmán Charitable Society Prathibha Sangamam (Talent Meet), Felicitation to Senior Citizens who have crossed seventy years of age, inaugurated by MLA K. Jayanth. 4:00 pm
- Indianes Academy Gandhi Hall: Basheer Smriti (Remembrance of Basheer) led by Indianes Academy, featuring a discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm
- Kaladithazam Darshanam Samskarika Vedi: Reading Fortnight Observance, with a Basheer Commemorative Address by writer Salmi Satyarthi. 5:00 pm
- Hyson Heritage: Management Summit led by Calicut Management Association, on Traffic Control and Urban Commuting. 6:00 pm
- Chelanur Panchayat Hall: Panchayat's Felicitation to students who scored A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, by Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu. 2:30 pm
- Govindapuram Library Hall: Reading Fortnight Observance, K. Damodaran Commemoration by P K Prakashan. 5:00 pm