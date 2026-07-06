Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Kerala over the next few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for six other districts.

The orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm, has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert, which forecasts heavy rainfall in the range of 7 cm to 12 cm, is in place for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

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The IMD has warned that the persistent rain could lead to widespread disruption across the state. Waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility may affect traffic, while low-lying areas and riverbanks are at risk of flooding.

The weather agency also cautioned that strong winds accompanying the rain could uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt electricity supply. Partial damage to houses and huts is also possible. In hilly regions, the risk of landslides and landslips has increased, while loose and unsecured structures along the coastline may be affected. The IMD advised residents, especially those living in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

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According to the IMD, the highest rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday was 5 cm at Mananthavady in Wayanad district. Rainfall of 3 cm was recorded at Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur and Aryankavu (Kollam), Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Haripad and Kayamkulam Agri (Alappuzha), Peerumedu and Munnar (Idukki), Ottappalam (Palakkad), Palode AWS (Thiruvananthapuram), Urumi AWS (Kozhikode), Cheruvanchery AWS (Kannur), and Airport Chacka ARG (Thiruvananthapuram).

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala coast, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period.

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High wave alert

A high wave alert has also been issued for the coasts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram till July 6. Waves measuring 3.4 to 3.6 metres are expected along these stretches, posing a threat to coastal activities.

The alert covers the coast from Kunzhathur to Kotte Kunnu in Kasaragod, Valapattanam to New Mahe in Kannur, Chombala Fishing Harbour to Ramanattukara in Kozhikode, and Kadalundi Nagaram to Palappetty in Malappuram. The IMD has advised people to exercise caution during marine operations and avoid recreational activities near the shore until sea conditions improve.