Koorachundu: After a two-week suspension triggered by falling water levels, the Hydel Tourism boat service at Kakkayam Dam has resumed operations, revived by renewed rainfall that has lifted the reservoir level.

The service had been suspended after the water level in the dam dropped to 2,444 feet, making boat operations impossible. This marked the first time since the Hydel boat service was launched in 2015 that operations had to be halted due to insufficient water.

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From 2,444 feet two weeks ago, the reservoir level rose to 2,461 feet on Sunday following steady rainfall. The dam now holds 16.013 million cubic metres of water, accounting for 47.12 percent of its storage capacity. Power generation, which had fallen to one million units per day two weeks ago, has now risen to four million units. About 2.847362 million cubic metres of water is currently being used for power generation.

Demand for vehicle access to Urakkuzhi waterfall

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Kakkayam Tourism Development Committee has called for the provision of vehicle facilities for tourists visiting Urakkuzhi waterfall from the Kakkayam dam site area, which attracts a large number of visitors every day. The meeting was chaired by committee president Andrews Kattikana.