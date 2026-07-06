Kozhikode: The search continues for a 51-year-old man who went missing after being swept away by the current while bathing in the Poonoor River near Ekarool, in Balussery in the district, on Sunday evening.

The missing person has been identified as P S Shiju (51), a resident of Amincherithazham in Unnikulam near Balussery.

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Shiju had arrived at the Kavullaparamba bathing ghat on the Poonoor River along with two friends. While entering the river, he reportedly lost his footing and was caught in the strong current.

Hearing the cries for help from his companions, local residents and people who were in the river rushed to the spot and launched an immediate search. However, they were unable to locate him.

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The Fire and Rescue Services were alerted, following which a team led by Station Officer K Pradeep from the Narikkuni Fire Station, along with a scuba diving team, began search operations. The rescue teams continued the search throughout Sunday night and resumed operations on Monday.

As of Monday noon, Shiju remains missing. Fire Force personnel and the Kozhikode scuba diving team are continuing intensive search efforts in the river, assisted by local volunteers.

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Upon learning about the incident, V T Suraj MLA and other public representatives visited the site on Sunday to assess the situation.