Kalpetta: Amid allegations of undue delay in completing the remaining phases of the township project for the survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide at Elstone Estate here, Minister for Agriculture T Siddique on Monday said the construction of 157 houses currently underway would be completed by September 30.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the progress of the rehabilitation works at the Collectorate Conference Hall here, Siddique said the government was committed to completing the ambitious rehabilitation project within the stipulated time frame. There was no deliberate delay, but it was just a procedural delay, he said. He also said that 178 houses had already been handed over to the beneficiaries and that the remaining 62 houses would be completed and allotted by December, enabling all eligible families to move into their permanent homes.

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The Minister said construction of key public infrastructure within the township had also gathered pace. Work on the health centre and toilet block had already commenced, while construction of other common facilities, including a playground, anganwadi, waste material collection centre and other essential public amenities, would begin shortly. The government was giving equal importance to housing as well as civic infrastructure so that the township would develop into a self-sustaining rehabilitation settlement, he added.

Referring to the waiver of bank loans, Siddique said the state government had released ₹5.58 crore to banks for writing off the loans of landslide survivors covered under Phase I, Phase IIA and Phase IIB of the rehabilitation package. He said the beneficiaries had been identified after a detailed scrutiny of claims submitted before a special adalat conducted at the Collectorate, ensuring that only genuine claimants received the benefit.

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Responding to reporters' queries on whether the government would also take over the commercial loans of the affected families, Siddique said such a decision would depend on the policy of the state government. He said the issue was under consideration and any decision would be taken only after examining the relevant policy and financial aspects. Referring to the families from Padavettikkunnu and Attamala who were left out of the list of beneficiaries under the township project, the Minister said their grievances would be considered sympathetically, and a decision would be taken after examining their claims.

The Minister also clarified that the daily allowance being provided to landslide-affected families would continue. However, families who had already shifted to the newly completed township houses would no longer be eligible for house rent assistance, as they had been provided permanent accommodation.

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Siddique further said he would personally participate in the monthly review meetings on the rehabilitation project, to be held on the first Monday of every month, to ensure close monitoring of the progress of construction and timely completion of all pending works.

District Collector D R Meghasree, Additional District Magistrate K Ajeesh, Sub-Collector Athul Sagar and senior officials from various government departments attended the review meeting and assessed the progress of various components of the rehabilitation project.