Despite the southwest monsoon weakening over Kerala, the state is expected to continue receiving widespread rain and thundershowers until July 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday, forecasting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm over the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, the yellow alert will be in effect for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather agency has also warned of strong surface winds, occasionally reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, across Kerala and Lakshadweep until July 8. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts until July 8, and along the Karnataka coast until July 10. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period.

Rainfall was reported from many parts of Kerala on Monday, with the highest precipitation of 5 cm recorded at Ayyankunnu in Kannur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transport and electricity supply. Standing crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

People living in landslide-prone regions have been urged to remain alert. The IMD has also warned of lightning and advised residents to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow instructions issued by local authorities.