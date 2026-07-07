The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹76.14 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the Wayanad District Collector to continue house rent assistance for families displaced by the Wayanad landslide. The assistance will cover 423 families currently living in rented accommodation for June, July and August. The additional allocation was made following a request from the Wayanad Collector.

According to the government order, 177 families who have already received houses in the first phase of the rehabilitation township will be eligible for rent assistance only up to June 30, 2026, while the remaining beneficiaries will continue to receive the benefit for three more months. The District Collector has also been directed to submit a report on the fund utilisation and any unspent balance after disbursement.

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In a separate order, the government sanctioned ₹3,93,80,000 for establishing a district-wide Disaster Risk Monitoring System in Wayanad. The project, proposed by the Wayanad District Collector and forwarded by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), aims to strengthen real-time monitoring and early warning systems for landslides, flash floods and other extreme weather events.

Noting that Wayanad was among Kerala's most disaster-prone districts due to its steep terrain and highly variable rainfall, the government said the project would improve disaster preparedness and response through scientific data collection, real-time transmission and timely dissemination of warnings. The system was also expected to help government departments, local self-governments and other stakeholders take informed preventive and emergency response measures.

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The government approved the proposal after the required studies and evaluations. The sanctioned amount will be released to the Wayanad District Collector from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for implementation of the project, with the expenditure to be met from the current financial year's budget allocation.