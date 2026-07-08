District collectors of Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday as heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions continue. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the three districts on Wednesday.

In Kozhikode, the holiday applies to schools, madrasas, tuition centres, anganwadis and higher educational institutions, including professional colleges, amid heavy rain and strong winds. However, university and PSC examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Wayanad, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, special classes, and professional colleges. However, the order will not apply to residential schools and colleges.

In Malappuram, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres, will remain closed on Thursday. University and PSC examinations will continue as scheduled. Institutions have been directed to compensate for the lost working day later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala experienced heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm and isolated instances of very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on Thursday. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam are under a yellow alert.

For Thursday, yellow alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in Kerala.