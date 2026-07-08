Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sanctioned a compensation of ₹50,000 following an order by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission in a case where a Sub-Inspector allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the eyes of a man summoned to a police station.

The incident occurred on October 9, 2023, at the Chirayinkeezhu Police Station. The complainant, Sreenath, a resident of Kurakkada, had been summoned for allegedly sending messages to his wife while their divorce case was pending before a family court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Sreenath's complaint, the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) informed the Human Rights Commission that the Sub-Inspector, allegedly provoked during a conversation with the complainant, sprayed pepper spray into his face, causing a severe stinging sensation.

The Commission's Investigation Division, headed by an Inspector General (IG), subsequently conducted a separate inquiry into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 15, 2026, Justice Alexander Thomas ordered the state government to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant. The Commission also directed the government to recover the amount from the salary of the concerned Sub-Inspector after disbursing the compensation.