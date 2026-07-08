Kalpetta: Amid criticism over the alleged failure of authorities to disseminate weather warnings ahead of Tuesday's devastating mudslide at the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel project site near Kalladi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that its Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Kochi was non-operational for the past few days till Tuesday evening owing to unexpected maintenance.

The development has triggered fresh discussions on the weather monitoring and disaster warning mechanisms in northern Kerala, particularly in ecologically fragile districts such as Wayanad, which have witnessed a series of devastating landslides in recent years. The mudslide at the tunnel construction site near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi claimed the lives of three employees of Dileep Buildcon Ltd., while five others remain missing.

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​ Kochi IMD Radar system was shut down to prevent damage

Speaking to Onmanorama, IMD Kerala Director Dr Neetha Gopal said the Kochi Doppler Weather Radar had been shut down for maintenance over the past couple of days after developing technical issues. Experts from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bengaluru, who are responsible for maintaining the sophisticated radar system, were rushed to Kochi, where they rectified the snags.

"There was no option but to temporarily suspend the radar's operations. Continuing to operate the system despite the technical issues could have caused irreparable damage to the radar, which is a highly sophisticated and expensive weather monitoring instrument," she said.

According to Neetha Gopal, the radar resumed operations on Tuesday evening after the repairs were completed. However, BHEL engineers are still at the Kochi station to monitor the system's smooth functioning.

The Kochi Doppler Weather Radar plays a crucial role in monitoring weather systems over large parts of central and northern Kerala, including the Malabar region extending up to Kasaragod.

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Dedicated radar for Wayanad in final phase

Dr Neetha Gopal said Wayanad would soon have its own state-of-the-art X-band Doppler Weather Radar, strengthening weather monitoring and disaster preparedness in the hilly district. The radar is being installed at the Pazhassi Raja College campus, Pulpally, and is expected to become operational within a couple of months.

"The project is in its final phase, with nearly 85 per cent of the work already completed. Civil and physical infrastructure works have almost been finished, while system integration, signal reception, calibration and testing are currently underway," she said.

Unlike the existing long-range radar at Kochi, the X-band Doppler Weather Radar is designed for high-resolution monitoring of localised weather events. It will provide highly accurate rainfall estimates, thunderstorm tracking and short-term forecasts within a radius of about 100 kilometres, greatly enhancing early warning capabilities in Wayanad and adjoining regions.

The facility is expected to benefit not only Wayanad but also parts of neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Malabar districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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Fresh debate over disaster warning system

The latest tragedy has once again raised questions over weather alerts in Wayanad, with criticism being directed at both the State and District Disaster Management Authorities.

The issue is reminiscent of the devastating Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide of July 30, 2024, in which more than 300 people lost their lives. Following that disaster, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) came under severe criticism over the alleged inadequacy of warning dissemination and the delayed evacuation of residents from highly vulnerable locations.

Environmental groups and local climate monitoring networks had reportedly cautioned the district administration about the need to relocate residents from vulnerable settlements. However, officials maintained that the available official forecasts did not indicate rainfall of such exceptional intensity as to necessitate large-scale evacuation.

According to rainfall data collected from the IMD rain gauge station at Puthumala, itself the site of a major landslide in 2019 that claimed 17 lives, the region recorded 2,981 mm of rainfall during June and July 2024, including 572 mm within just two days (July 28 and 29) immediately preceding the Mundakkai disaster. The contrast with the 2019 Puthumala landslide is frequently cited by disaster management experts. Although that region received more than 800 mm of rainfall before the landslide, early evacuation of vulnerable residents helped prevent a much larger loss of life.

With Wayanad continuing to experience extreme rainfall events linked to changing climatic patterns, experts say the commissioning of the dedicated X-band Doppler Weather Radar, combined with more effective dissemination of weather alerts and timely evacuation of vulnerable communities, could improve disaster preparedness and reduce the risk to human lives.