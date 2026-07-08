Wayanad: Search and rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning to trace the five labourers, who were yet to be traced after the massive landslip at the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel project site near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, despite intermittent rain and the continued threat of fresh mudslides. The missing workers were employees of Dileep Buildcon Ltd., the contracting company executing the twin tunnel project.

The disaster struck around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday when a huge mass of earth and debris came crashing down at the construction site. Three workers were killed, nine others sustained injuries, two of them seriously, while five workers were feared trapped beneath the debris. A few local residents also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

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Rescue teams resumed the painstaking operation after assessing the safety of the site. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, workers of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), and trained volunteers from specialised rescue groups are participating in the mission. Heavy earth-moving machinery is being deployed cautiously as rescuers attempt to remove the enormous volume of mud without endangering those who may still be trapped underneath.

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According to Wayanad Superintendent of Police S Devamanohar, the rescue operation would continue until every missing worker was located, with no deadline fixed for concluding the mission. "The hostile weather remains our biggest challenge. There are no shortcuts in a rescue operation like this. The entire heap of soil has to be removed with utmost caution to avoid causing further damage," the SP told reporters at Kalladi.

Meppadi–Chooralmala road opened for restricted traffic

Meanwhile, rescue teams worked through Tuesday night to clear the mud and debris that blocked the Meppadi–Chooralmala Road. The road has now been reopened exclusively for vehicles engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Public vehicles, except those belonging to local residents travelling for emergencies, will not be permitted through the route. Authorities have also restricted movement across the Meenakshi Bridge, allowing only one vehicle at a time to ensure safety and facilitate uninterrupted rescue operations.

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CM to visit today; Ministers camp in district

Chief Minister V D Satheesan is expected to visit the disaster site on Wednesday to assess the ongoing rescue efforts and hold discussions with officials overseeing the operation. Agriculture Minister T Siddique and Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar had already reached the district on Tuesday night to coordinate the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, the district administration released the identities of the three workers who lost their lives in the tragedy. They were Chandra Ban Pal (machine operator), a native of Madhya Pradesh; Bikash Kumar Singh (civil foreman), a native of Bihar; and Anmol Dodray (labourer), a native of Jharkhand.

Their bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for embalming, after which they would be airlifted to their native places later on Wednesday.

Disaster site divided into four operational zones

Speaking to reporters, Minister T Siddique said an NDRF team equipped with specialised rescue equipment and technical experts was continuing the search operation. Strict restrictions were imposed on public entry to the disaster site to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth rescue operations.

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"The entire disaster area has been divided into four operational zones to make the search more systematic and effective. Every possible effort is being made to locate the five missing workers at the earliest," the Minister said.

Responding to questions regarding the cause of the mudslide, Siddique said it would be premature to draw conclusions while rescue operations were still underway.

"Our immediate priority is to rescue the missing workers. The exact reasons behind the disaster, whether natural, technical or any other factors, can only be established after a detailed scientific investigation. At this stage, our entire focus is on the rescue mission," he added.

Officials said the search was expected to continue round the clock, subject to weather conditions, as rescuers battle unstable terrain, continuous rainfall and the risk of further mudslides in their effort to locate the remaining missing workers.