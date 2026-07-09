Every home has a story to tell. While some make a statement through their sheer scale, others capture our imagination with the poetry of their design. This magnificent 7000 sq ft residence in Chavakkad, Thrissur, effortlessly does both. Striking a perfect balance between classical grandeur and contemporary luxury, this architectural masterpiece has become a focal point of admiration in the neighbourhood.

Designed by the talented team at Sumayya Salih Architects, the residence makes an unforgettable first impression. The exterior is a breathtaking celebration of neoclassical aesthetics. Bathed in a pristine white palette, the elevation features soaring Corinthian columns, a sprawling portico, symmetrical geometry, and ornate railings. Elegant classical mouldings add depth and character to the structure, while carefully curated exterior lighting and lush landscaping enhance its majestic silhouette, particularly after dusk.

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A grand welcome and weather-conscious design

The expansive front courtyard and stately steps set a dramatic stage for the home. The massive portico serves as a welcoming reception space, while its open layout is intelligently engineered to suit Kerala's tropical climate. On the first floor, a beautifully curved balcony with bespoke metal railings stands out as a key architectural feature. The coffered ceiling of the portico, illuminated by soft indirect lighting, lends a warm, inviting glow to the entire property in the evening.

Where classical grandeur meets contemporary warmth

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Stepping inside, the design narrative transitions seamlessly from classical opulence to modern sophistication. The double-height living room exudes a sense of airy freedom and drama. The interior palette relies on rich wood finishes, elegant gold metal detailing, natural stone, glass, and layered lighting to create a cosy, sophisticated sanctuary. A massive glass partition separates the family living zone from the rest of the house, letting in an abundance of natural light and offering panoramic views while preserving privacy.

Functional elegance in the heart of the home

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The dining area is closely integrated with an elegant pantry and kitchen, ensuring effortless daily living. Featuring clean white cabinetry, warm timber finishes, and subtle accent lighting, the kitchen is both functional and visually spacious. Large windows flood the space with natural daylight, keeping the heart of the home bright and cheerful throughout the day.

On the upper level, the lounge offers a spectacular view of the double-height space below. Suspended right at the centre is a grand crystal chandelier that acts as the crowning jewel of the home. Here, the designers chose a more contemporary approach, combining clean-lined furniture with muted tones to balance the grand classical elements.

Serene retreats for rest

In the bedrooms, the focus shifts entirely to peace, comfort, and luxury. Rich wood panelling, warm off-white tones, soft ambient lighting, and minimalist furniture transform each room into a serene private haven. While every bedroom has been curated with its own distinct personality, they all share the common design language of the mansion.

Ultimately, this home is a triumph of thoughtful design, illustrating how a classical exterior can live in perfect harmony with a highly contemporary interior. By combining historical elegance with modern-day functionality, Sumayya Salih Architects have created a timeless haven tailored perfectly for contemporary luxury living.

Project facts

Location: Chavakkad, Thrissur

Area: 7000 sq ft

Architects & Interior Designers: Sumayya Salih Architects, Thrissur

Year Completed: 2024