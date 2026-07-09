A former personal staff member of ex-MLA C C Mukundan, identified as Vinod K Masood, has been arrested by the Anthikkad police on charges of forging the former legislator's signature to fraudulently obtain money.

Police said Masood was tracked down after he went absconding and taken into custody. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Mukundan, who accused Masood of forging his signature to misappropriate funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the case was registered months ago, Masood was not arrested until now. Last week, the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, paving the way for his arrest.

Masood had earlier served as a personal staff member to former Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. He was later appointed to Mukundan's personal staff by the CPI. Mukundan had reportedly sought Masood's removal, but the party did not agree. The dispute over Masood is said to have led to differences between Mukundan and the CPI.