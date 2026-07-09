As Kerala continues to witness a spell of extreme rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five northern districts on Thursday. Following the weather alerts, the district administrations of Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has placed Ernakulam and Thrissur under an orange alert until 8.30 am on Thursday, with heavy rainfall and maximum surface wind speeds of up to 50 kmph likely at isolated places.

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Amid continuing heavy rain and adverse weather conditions, district collectors in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

In Kozhikode, the holiday applies to schools, madrasas, tuition centres, anganwadis and higher educational institutions, including professional colleges. However, university and PSC examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

In Wayanad, all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, special classes and professional colleges, will remain closed. The order, however, does not apply to residential schools and colleges.

In Malappuram, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres, will remain closed on Thursday. University and PSC examinations will be held as scheduled, while institutions have been directed to compensate for the lost working day at a later date.

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The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall, wind and fishermen's warnings for Kerala on Thursday.

Although no district-level alerts have been issued for the remainder of the week, the IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at several places across the state until July 14.

The weather agency has warned that squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The IMD has also issued high wave alerts for the Kannur and Mahe coasts. A high wave alert has been issued for the Valapattanam–New Mahe stretch in Kannur, where waves of 3.2 to 3.5 metres are forecast until 2.30 pm on Thursday. Another alert has been issued for the Koloth–Azhikal stretch in Mahe, where waves of 3.2 to 3.6 metres are expected until 5.30 pm on Thursday. The IMD has advised caution while undertaking marine operations and nearshore recreational activities.

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The weather agency has cautioned that persistent rainfall could disrupt normal life in several parts of the state. Waterlogging, reduced visibility and flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks are likely.

Strong winds could uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt electricity supply, the IMD warned. Partial damage to houses and huts is also possible, while hilly areas face an increased risk of landslides and landslips. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow directions issued by local authorities.

The warnings come after heavy rain triggered a landslip at Kalladi in Wayanad on Tuesday, killing three people at the twin tunnel project site. Nine others were injured, while five people remain missing.