A probe by the Pathanamthitta Special Branch DySP has found that the Koodal police violated procedural norms while investigating a case involving alleged sexual assault of a schoolgirl. The inquiry was launched after youngsters questioned in the case alleged they were tortured by the police.

The case was registered based on statements made by a 13-year-old girl during a counselling session at her school, in which she alleged she was sexually assaulted by six individuals, including minors who were her schoolmates. As part of the investigation, police questioned six people, including four minors. However, the girl later changed her statement and told the police that she was not sexually assaulted. The development triggered widespread criticism, with families of the youngsters alleging police brutality and harassment over a false complaint.

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The Pathanamthitta Special Branch DySP, Aneesh K G, on Wednesday submitted a report to District Police Chief R Anand after completing inquiry into allegations raised by the families.

The report found shortcomings in the manner in which police questioned the youngsters. "The officers violated standard operating procedure while investigating the case, and the probe found indications of harassment," the DySP (Special Branch) told Onmanorama.

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"We have made recommendations based on the findings of the investigation in the report submitted to the SP. The SP will decide on the course of action to be taken against the SI," the DySP said, adding that any action against the CI would be decided by the DGP.

According to the DySP, the officers violated protocol by taking one of the youths to an isolated spot behind a building for questioning. "They were supposed to take him directly to the police station for questioning. Instead, they took him to a spot behind a building," he told Onmanorama.

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The inquiry comes after one of the youngsters wrote to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, alleging that police had tortured him during questioning.

In his complaint, the youngster said he had undergone heart surgery and was living with certain health restrictions during his recovery. Despite this, he alleged, police tortured him while questioning him.

"The police took me into custody without arriving in an official police vehicle or wearing uniforms," the complaint states.

He alleged that officers subjected him to abusive questioning before assaulting him with lathis. He also claimed that the officers stepped on his foot wearing boots and pulled his ear with force, causing injuries.

The youth sought action against the police officers for 'misusing' provisions of the POCSO Act and also against the complainant for 'furnishing false information' in the case.