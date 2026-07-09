Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought regulatory approval for an agreement to procure 200 MW of renewable energy from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) at a low tariff for a period of 25 years.

Under the proposed agreement, KSEB will receive power at a tariff of ₹2.93 per unit. Although the electricity will be generated from solar power plants during the daytime, it can be utilised in Kerala during the peak demand period between 6 pm and midnight.

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SECI will procure the power from Welspun Renewable Energy Private Limited at ₹2.86 per unit and supply it to KSEB after adding a 7-paise trading margin, taking the final tariff to ₹2.93 per unit. This is among the lowest tariffs available for power supplied during peak demand hours.

The agreement also includes a penalty clause under which SECI will have to pay 1.5 times the contracted tariff if it fails to supply the committed quantity of electricity.

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The KSEB Board of Directors has approved the proposal. After finalising the draft power purchase agreement with SECI, the utility has approached the State Electricity Regulatory Commission for its approval.