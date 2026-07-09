Sajit Paul Koottappillil, a native of Muvattupuzha, passed away on July 6 in Naperville, Illinois. The son of the late K K Paul and Mary Paul, Sajit was 51.

The wake service was held at the Syro-Malabar Cathedral on July 8. The funeral mass was held on Thursday at 10.30 am at the cathedral, followed by burial at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

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He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; daughter, Helen Paul; brothers Renjit Paul, Senior General Manager (Technical), Manorama Online, Kerala; and Thomas Paul, an IT analyst based in the US.