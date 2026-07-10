Kochi: In one of the biggest synthetic drug seizures under the ongoing ‘Operation Toofan’, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested a gym trainer and bodybuilder, with nearly 390 grams of commercial-quantity MDMA in Kochi late on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammed Sadiq (26), a native of Edathala in Aluva and former ‘Mr Ernakulam’ title winner, was intercepted around 9.30 pm in the Vazhakkala area of Thrikkakara following days of surveillance by the DANSAF team led by Sub-Inspector Vinoj Antony.

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The DANSAF recovered 387.26 grams of MDMA from a shoulder bag in his possession. They also seized ₹66,000 allegedly earned through drug sales, a digital weighing scale, ziplock covers used for packaging narcotics, and the motorcycle allegedly used to distribute the drugs. DANSAF sources said the motorcycle had a modified or missing registration number plate, and it was also taken into custody.

The accused and the seized items were later handed over to the Thrikkakara police, where a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, Sadiq had emerged as a key supplier of synthetic drugs among youngsters, party circles and major nightclubs in Kochi. Sadiq was closely associated with a drug syndicate headed by an alleged kingpin identified as Kevin, who was arrested earlier this year.

“Previously, we had caught a kingpin named Kevin with 450 grams of MDMA. After Kevin went to jail about four months ago, Sadiq, who was a core member of Kevin’s gang, took over the operations and started running the business himself,” DANSAF sources said.

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The police said Sadiq had been kept under close surveillance for more than a week after receiving specific intelligence about his activities. “He didn’t even get the time to run. We caught him right from the vehicle, and the drugs were recovered immediately from his bag,” the officer added.

The investigators said an examination of Sadiq’s bank accounts revealed transactions exceeding ₹10 lakh within a single week, which they suspect were proceeds from synthetic drug trafficking.

According to the investigation, the MDMA was allegedly sourced from outside Kerala by an associate, who is currently absconding. The police said the consignments were allegedly dropped at a hideout in Kumarakom, where Sadiq had been staying temporarily.

The police believe Sadiq would collect the consignments and divide them into smaller packets using digital weighing scales before supplying them to customers across the city. The police have also launched an investigation into Sadiq’s alleged customer network after examining his mobile phone and call records.

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“We are thoroughly investigating his phone records and Call Detail Records (CDR). There are high-profile individuals on his list of clients, and we have obtained specific details regarding them,” police sources said.

Nightlife drug network under crackdown

The arrest comes as the Ernakulam City Police intensify their crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking linked to Kochi’s nightlife. The police said strict regulations have recently been imposed on DJ parties and late-night gatherings under the directions of Ernakulam City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar to curb the circulation of party drugs.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police Ashwathy Jiji and Arun K Pavithran, and Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner TD Sunil Kumar.