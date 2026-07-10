Kalpetta: Three shutters of the Karapuzha Dam will be raised to 10 cm on Saturday at 11 am as heavy rainfall continues in the dam’s catchment area, the Wayanad district administration said on Friday.

The Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department in charge of the dam said the shutters had already been raised by 5 cm. An additional 5 cm will be raised to regulate the reservoir’s water level.

Also Read IMD issues yellow alert for all districts in Kerala

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The administration has advised people living in downstream areas of the dam to remain vigilant, as the increased discharge could lead to stronger river currents and a rise in water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wayanad district on Friday, with heavy rainfall reported across the region throughout the day.