Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.

Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.

Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.