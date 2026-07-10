Key events in Kerala today: Diabetes convention, art exhibition, yoga training on June 10
Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.
Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.
Numerous events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including cultural conferences, farmers' days, art exhibitions, and religious gatherings, are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Old Legislative Assembly Hall, Secretariat: Young Indians' Model Parliament. Speaker: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 10:30 am
- Uday Samudra, Kovalam: Annual Global Diabetes Convention – 4:00 pm
- Rangavilasam Palace, Fort: Cultural conference organised by the Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum. Inauguration by Minister C. P. John – 5:30 pm
- Poorna Hotel Hall, Statue: Monthly meeting of the Association of Retired Treasury Staff (ARTS) – 10:00 am (Friday, 10 July 2026)
Kottayam
- IMA Hall: District-level inauguration of Fish Farmers' Day. District Panchayat President Joshy Philip will inaugurate. Felicitation of outstanding fish farmers and a seminar – 10:00 am
- Darshana Auditorium: Darshana Nature Life lecture on "Monsoon Diseases and Natural Remedies." Speaker: Dr Jacob Vadakkanchery – 10:30 am
- Old Seminary: 117th remembrance of Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Divannasios V. Memorial gathering and inaugural meeting by His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos – 3:00 pm
- Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple: Shivapurana Navaha Yajna and Ani Festival, Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Avataram – 6:00 pm, Bhajan by Thirunakkara NSS Women's Samajam – 7:00 pm
- Kanjikuzhy LP School: Vijayapuram Panchayat, Ward 15 Gram Sabha meeting – 4:00 pm
- St. George Knanaya Valiya Pally, Neelamperoor: Inauguration of the Chingavanam Region Women's Gathering of the Knanaya Archdiocese. Chief guest: Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios – 10:00 am
Kochi
- Ernakulam, Fisheries Co-operative Awards Hall: Cultural Fish Farmers' Class with Dr N. K. Dinakaran and P. Bijukumar – 10:00 am, Inauguration of District Programs by K. G. Santhosh (H.M.) and V. K. Mani Thomas – 12:00 pm
- Ernakulam, Orbar Hall Art Gallery: Solo Art Exhibition by Todd Lin (Assistant): 'The Artist Show' – 11:00 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Co-operative Study Discussions, as part of the Entrepreneurs Training Program, at Lockup Minis Hall – 2:00 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Students and Social Youth Conference, organised by the Social Youth Movement, at Kalabhavan – 3:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Art Festival & Painting Meet – 6:00 pm
- Kaloor Heritage Club: House Organisation Grand Festival, featuring a speech by Ajith Kumar – 7:00 pm
- Kadavanthra Manga Dance Studio: Celebration of Cultural Competition Winners – 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Government HSS, Beypore: Yoga training organised by the Malabar Yoga Research Centre – 6:30 am
- Regional Science Centre: Exhibition titled "The Science and Culture of Goal Football" organised by the Regional Science Centre & Planetarium – 10:00 am
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: National seminar organised by Navakerala Agri & Allied Multi-State Cooperative Society in association with IFFCO–NamCOS – 10:30 am
- Address Mall, Oyitty Road: Conference of the SM Street Unit of the Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi. Inauguration by Surya Ghafoor; Chief Guest: Mayor O Sadashivan – 10:30 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Soccer-themed painting exhibition by Dileep Keezhur – 11:00 am
- Town Hall: Ishal Night, organised by the Malabar Mappila Kala Academy. Inauguration by K. Jayanth, MLA; Chief Guest: Mayor O. Sadashivan – 6:00 pm