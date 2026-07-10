The entry-level premium motorcycle segment in India has just received an induction of pure flat-track attitude. The Triumph Tracker 400 is the latest addition to the British brand's sub-500cc lineup, joining the highly successful Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. While it shares its core architecture with its siblings, the Tracker 400 carved out its own unique identity when we took it for a spin through the bustling streets and open highways of Kochi.

Striking flat-track design

One look at the Tracker 400 makes it is clear that Triumph has successfully channelled classic flat-track racing DNA into a compact urban package. Borrowing aesthetic cues from the Scrambler, Thruxton, and Speed 400, the Tracker nevertheless introduces some distinct visual upgrades. The most prominent change is the rectangular fuel tank, a departure from the teardrop shape of the Speed 400, featuring bold "Tracker" branding. The racing pedigree is further emphasised by the side panels styled like competition number plates with a bold "400" decal.

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Up front, it retains the clean circular headlight of its siblings but adds a subtle tinted flyscreen that completely alters the bike's character. In place of the Speed 400's gold forks, the Tracker opts for stealthy black USD forks. It also adopts a flat bench-style seat, reminiscent of the Thruxton 400, complete with a sporty removable pillion cowl. At the rear, you will find a rectangular tail-light cluster and Scrambler-inspired twin-exit exhaust pipes that add a chunky, purposeful aesthetic.

Chassis and cycle parts

Under the skin, the Tracker 400 utilises a robust tubular steel perimeter frame paired with a cast aluminium swingarm. Up front, suspension duties are handled by 43mm USD forks offering 140mm of travel, while the rear features a gas-filled monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by a 300mm fixed disc with a four-piston radial caliper up front, and a 230mm single disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper at the rear. The bike rides on stylish 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

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Refined performance

Powering the Tracker is a 349cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine. This refined powerplant pumps out a healthy 40 PS of maximum power at 8750 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The engine is mated to a slick six-speed gearbox, supported by an assist and slip clutch to keep gear shifts light and smooth, especially during aggressive downshifts.

How does it ride?

Tipping the scales at 181 kg, the Tracker is just 3 kg heavier than the Speed 400. With an accessible seat height of 805mm (only 2mm higher than the Speed 400), riders of average height will find it incredibly easy to manage. The riding position is delightfully engaging, courtesy of a wide, flat handlebar and slightly adjusted footpeg positioning. This setup mimics a true flat-tracker stance, making the bike immensely fun to hustle through traffic.

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Navigating the heavy traffic of Kochi was an absolute breeze. The Tracker is incredibly agile, allowing you to flick it through tight gaps and power out of corners with total confidence. The motor is highly responsive, with plenty of low-end grunt to make city commuting effortless. While it is an absolute blast for daily commutes and short weekend sprints, the upright ergonomics and lack of wind protection mean it is not the most comfortable tool for long-distance highway touring.

Price and final verdict

The Triumph Tracker 400 is priced at ₹2,46,939 (ex-showroom, Kochi). When you factor in registration taxes, insurance, and road side assistance, the final on-road price comes to approximately ₹3.21 lakh. For context, here is how the ex-showroom pricing of Triumph's 400 range shapes up in Kochi:

Speed 400 T4: ₹1.99 lakh

Speed 400: ₹2.34 lakh

Scrambler 400 X: ₹2.59 lakh

Scrambler 400 XC: ₹2.93 lakh

Ultimately, the Triumph Tracker 400 stands out as an exceptional choice for anyone looking for a stylish, well-built premium commuter. With its robust build quality, refined power delivery, and stellar riding dynamics, it is a brilliant lifestyle motorcycle that turns heads wherever it goes.